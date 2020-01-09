Twins Jazz Club on U Street shutting down due to pandemic

Small businesses across the country have suffered due to the ongoing pandemic. Some are closing down for good.

WASHINGTON — The Twins Jazz Club on U Street in Northwest D.C. is closing its doors due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from the twins, Kelly Tesfaye and Maze Tesfaye.

The jazz club, known for its influence in the D.C. jazz community, has been unable to remain open as a brick-and-mortar business, despite the ongoing help and contribution from the community for the past five months, the owners shared in a statement

They said they hope to remain engaged with the local creative music scene in other ways.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the Jazz community in Washington, D.C. for 33 years. We came to this country from Ethiopia with a dream of owning our own business and we have done more than we could have ever imagined. The decision to close was very difficult, however, we knew the safety of our patrons, musicians and staff was our top priority and given the uncertainty of when we could safely open our doors, we decided to close our location permanently," the Tesfaye's said in their statement.

Upon the closure of the club, they plan on using their time to revamp their brand and create a new and innovative way to provide musicians with a platform to perform and serve the D.C. jazz community. Their goal is to continue the legacy they built at Twins Jazz.