LIVE: Two Capitol Police officers rammed by vehicle at checkpoint. Suspect shot, killed

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police shot and killed an unidentified suspect who rammed a vehicle into two officers and then brandished a knife at a checkpoint Friday, security officials told WUSA9.
Just after 1 p.m., the Capitol Police alert system sent an email to members of Congress and their staff warning them to stay away from exterior windows and doors. The message said staffers may move throughout the buildings. Anyone outside the building was advised to seek cover.
Capitol Police confirmed shortly thereafter that three individuals – two officers and the suspect – had been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after an unknown person rammed a car into the officers and then a vehicle barricade on the Senate side of the building.
Sources with knowledge of the incident told WUSA9 that Capitol Police fired upon the suspect, who reportedly brandished a knife at officers after exiting the vehicle. The suspect was declared dead a short time later, officials said.
PHOTOS: Car rams Capitol barricade, injuring 2 officers
As of 2 p.m., National Guard soldiers had been mobilized to secure the Capitol complex, which remained on lockdown.
According to Aaron Fristchner, a staffer for Virginia Rep. Don Beyer, the last time Congressional staff had received a lockdown alert from Capitol Police was on January 6 during the Capitol riot.
Beyer tweeted that it was "shocking and horrifying" to see the Capitol complex attacked again, and Maryland representatives David Trone and Dutch Ruppersberger offered their prayers for the injured officers.
According to Congressional staffers who spoke with WUSA9, many employees who would normally be at the Capitol were working remotely because of Good Friday and the Easter holiday weekend.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.