LIVE: Two Capitol Police officers rammed by vehicle at checkpoint. Suspect shot, killed

The U.S. Capitol Police said two officers fatally shot an unidentified suspect who rammed a car into them at a checkpoint Friday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police shot and killed an unidentified suspect who rammed a vehicle into two officers and then brandished a knife at a checkpoint Friday, security officials told WUSA9.

Just after 1 p.m., the Capitol Police alert system sent an email to members of Congress and their staff warning them to stay away from exterior windows and doors. The message said staffers may move throughout the buildings. Anyone outside the building was advised to seek cover.

CAPITOL LATEST >> Law enforcement say suspect crashed into the Senate barrier, EXITED their car, showed the knife, and was shot... We’re trying to determine suspect identity... News conference scheduled in just over 10 minutes #breaking @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/kwRpdEi1uZ — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) April 2, 2021

National Guard hustling to Capitol right now@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/z35rv66K2I — Zach Merchant (@ZachMerchantTV) April 2, 2021

Capitol Police confirmed shortly thereafter that three individuals – two officers and the suspect – had been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after an unknown person rammed a car into the officers and then a vehicle barricade on the Senate side of the building.

Sources with knowledge of the incident told WUSA9 that Capitol Police fired upon the suspect, who reportedly brandished a knife at officers after exiting the vehicle. The suspect was declared dead a short time later, officials said.

As of 2 p.m., National Guard soldiers had been mobilized to secure the Capitol complex, which remained on lockdown.

According to Aaron Fristchner, a staffer for Virginia Rep. Don Beyer, the last time Congressional staff had received a lockdown alert from Capitol Police was on January 6 during the Capitol riot.

What on earth...? Last time we saw this warning from USCP was on January 6 pic.twitter.com/gQcJJtxUE2 — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) April 2, 2021

Beyer tweeted that it was "shocking and horrifying" to see the Capitol complex attacked again, and Maryland representatives David Trone and Dutch Ruppersberger offered their prayers for the injured officers.

Shocking and horrifying to see the Capitol attacked again. These officers will be in my thoughts, my thanks to them and to all the men and women in uniform protecting the Capitol. https://t.co/NwmY4DTJDv — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) April 2, 2021

While we don’t know all the details yet, I am closely monitoring the situation at the Capitol. My team and I are safe and thankful for the swift response by Capitol Police. June and I are keeping the two injured officers in our prayers. — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) April 2, 2021

Let us all pray for the injured @CapitolPolice. I am grateful for these patriotic public servants who put their lives on the line day in and day to protect us and were injured in this horrific assault. I will share info as I receive it. https://t.co/DAKX18T4HB — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) April 2, 2021

According to Congressional staffers who spoke with WUSA9, many employees who would normally be at the Capitol were working remotely because of Good Friday and the Easter holiday weekend.