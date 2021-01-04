Capitol Police inspector general found department discrepancies prior to Jan. 6 attack

USCP Inspector General Michael Bolton said the department failed to disseminate relevant information and lacked guidance.

WASHINGTON — In a new report, the U.S. Capitol Police inspector general found the USCP had several "deficiencies" and failed to understand intelligence that warned how protesters could become "violent" and target Congress on Jan. 6.

Since the Capitol insurrection, USCP Inspector General Michael Bolton conducted a review of the department, interviewed officials and analyzed documents related to planning and intelligence. The report, which has not been publicly released, found failure to disseminate relevant information obtained from outside sources and lack of consensus on the interpretation of threat analyses.

"USCP did not prepare a comprehensive, department-wide operation plan for demonstrations and lacked adequate guidance," the report read.

The night prior to former President Donald Trump's rally in the Ellipse, the department received a memo from the FBI Norfolk division that warning additional details and potential threat of violence, but the report said it was not properly communicated. On the eve of the rally, an intelligence officer with the department pulled the memo from the FBI system and emailed it internally, the IG said.

The report points out the need for personnel to better understand and interpret intelligence assessments and to coordinate with department officials with intelligence analysis and dissemination responsibilities.

An official responsible for creating one of the operational plans "admitted it was most likely an error on their part that the threat analysis in the plan was not updated." The plan had outdated information saying there were "no specific know threats related to the Joint Session of Congress-Electoral College Vote Certification."

An assessment on Jan. 3 indicated "threats of disruptive actions or violence cannot be ruled out" and a "sense of desperation and disappointment may lead to more of an incentive to become violent" with Congress being the target. However, the report said some department officials never saw the threat analysis.

The department had also "disseminated conflicting intelligence" the days prior to Jan. 6, according to the IG. Bolton reported that a daily intelligence lists the upcoming event "Million MAGA March/US Capitol" for January 6 as having improbable levels of "acts of civil disobedience and arrests based on current intelligence." However, an internal report days earlier said there were concerns of "armed" protesters who "may be inclined to become violent."

"The department was not ignorant of intelligence indicating an attack of the size and scale we encountered on the 6th," acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said in her testimony in front of Congress on February. "Although we knew the likelihood by violence of extremists, no credible threat indicated that tens of thousands would attack the U.S. Capitol."

The report cites the USCP did did not have policies and procedures in place that communicate which personnel were responsible for operational planning, what type of operational planning documents its personnel should prepare or when its personnel should prepare planning documents.

Bolton said the department "lacked guidance" and had "inconsistencies" when it comes to planning.

Two lawmakers have pushed for the U.S. Capitol Police Board to release the final and interim reports by the IG to the public. In a letter sent on Monday, House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and ranking member Jaime Herrera Buetler, R-Washington, said, "In the wake of the January 6th attack that shook the confidence of so many Americans, taking a more open and transparent approach isn’t just the right thing to do, it will be the most effective as we seek to restore citizens’ confidence that the heart of America’s government is secure."

He listed eight recommendations including requiring its civilian employees to obtain security clearance.

A new task forced assigned to review the U.S. Capitol Police and provide recommendations in early March said the department was "understaffed, insufficiently equipped and inadequately trained."

Task Force 1-6, led by Lieutenant General Russel Honoré, met with USCP and several law enforcement agencies to draft a report that recommended widespread changes, including hiring more than 1,000 personnel, implementing body-worn cameras and installing a retractable fence.