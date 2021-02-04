Triple shooting in broad daylight in SE DC leaves man in critical condition

Police said all three victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

WASHINGTON — A triple shooting in broad daylight late Friday morning left three men badly injured, with one in critical condition.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., DC Police said they were called to the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, SE for a reported shooting. Once on scene, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. All three men were transported to the hospital, and police said one man was in critical condition. The other two victims were treated for serious injuries, but were expected to survive.

MPD Chief Robert Contee said the three men were in their 30s.

Police said a dark SUV was seen leaving the scene and currently, the lookout is for a dark Sedan with heavy tints, silver rims and a possible wreck on top.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should call DC Police at 202-727-9099.

UPDATE: Chief Contee says says three men in their 30s were shot with non-life threatening injuries.

He says a gun was recovered on scene.

Chief also says it's disturbing a shooting would happen in broad daylight. He says this is NOT normal and shouldn't be normalized.

MPD seeks assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle connected to a shooting that occurred today in the 2700 blk of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, SE.



The vehicle is described as a dark Audi A6, with silver rims and heavy tints.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/IjR8JglTcu — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 2, 2021

This triple shooting comes after a shooting Wednesday less than a mile away in the Congress Heights neighborhood where five people were shot. A 25-year-old man, George Evans III, and a 28-year-old woman, Keosha Ferguson, died on the scene from their injuries. Two others were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person who was shot walked to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

"As a commissioner, honestly this is brutally toxic. Traumatized. Heartbroken," Congress Heights ANC Commissioner Shekita McBroom said in an interview with WUSA9.

On Thursday, a man was killed and a juvenile female was injured in a shooting in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, SE just before 5 p.m.

A WUSA9 analysis of MPD crime data found the Congress Heights neighborhood has seen more than its share of violent crime over the past two years. During that period, the area within a quarter-mile radius of the shooting has seen 20 assaults with a dangerous weapon, 13 armed robberies and seven homicides before Wednesday.