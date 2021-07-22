x
Capital One Arena to host garage sale event

Items will be on sale for between $1 and $30 while supplies last.
WASHINGTON — Capital One Arena is cleaning house and hosting a garage sale event to get rid of some merchandise.

On Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Capital One Area will offer merchandise from across all Monumental Sports and Entertainment's sports team brands, including the Capitals, Wizards, Mystics, Capital City Go-Go and Wizards District Gaming. Some items from entertainment events held at Capital One Arena over the years will be available, too.

Fans will be able to browse and purchase items while supplies last.

Some of the merchandise available includes player bobbleheads, mini basketballs, kids club kits, beer koozies, framed team photos, signed items from former players, lanyards, sunglasses, water bottles, T-shirts, mugs, action figures, wristbands, bottle openers, rally towels, wine openers, toiletry bags, aprons, mini-books, magnets, posters, lunch boxes, ice scrapers, scarves, cups, snow globes and more.

Fans should enter Capital One Arena through its main lobby entrance on F Street NW, between 6th and 7th Streets. Items will be on tables along the concourse and entire tables will be labeled at a specific price point. There will be $1 tables, $5 tables, $15 tables and $30 tables.

All transactions will be cash-less and require a credit card payment, and all sales are final.

“Coming out of the pandemic and returning to our offices, we realized this was a good opportunity to clean out our closets, warehouses and storage areas,” said Hunter Lochmann, Chief Marketing Officer, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, in a release. “We found some wonderful team merchandise which we thought fans would really love – unique items not available anywhere else, but created to support various marketing efforts, team and player milestones, commemorations and celebrations. As we ready Capital One Arena to re-open for a full capacity of fans for next season, we thought this would be a great way for our fans to swing by and pick up some great items and gifts, all benefiting a great cause.”

All proceeds will benefit the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation.

