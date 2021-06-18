Retired Alex Smith puts up $6.7 million mansion for sale

The property includes five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a climate-controlled wine cellar, an oversized pool and a four-vehicle garage.

MCLEAN, Va. — Those looking to purchase a celebrity athlete's home in the DMV are finally in luck, though the property up for grabs comes with a hefty price tag.

After announcing his retirement from a 15-year run with the NFL, former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has now listed his 6,340 square foot mansion for $6.7 million. The McLean, Va. property sits near the Potomac River and George Washington Parkway, and other athlete neighbors include National's pitcher Max Scherzer.

According to Realtor.com, the 2018-built mansion designed by W.C. Ralston Architects includes five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, two laundry rooms, a floating glass staircase, designer lighting, a pool with outdoor showers, a climate-controlled wine cellar, an upper-level entertainment room and a four-vehicle garage.

Smith originally purchased the estate for $3.9 million in 2018 after being traded by the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Realtor.com.

The home was previously featured on Geico's "NFL Digital Diaries" when Smith and his family moved in three years ago.

Smith announced his retirement in April after he was released by Washington during this year's offseason.

His departure comes nearly two and half years after he was injured during a game against the Houston Texans and subsequently developed a life-threatening infection that caused him to miss the entirety of the 2019 season.