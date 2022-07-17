Take the WUSA9 'School Safety Survey'

Parents, teachers and students are all invited to share their thoughts on the safety of area schools

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The investigation into the school massacre in Uvalde is raising questions not only about the response of law enforcement in that incident, but also the safety of our own school children and teachers here at home.

WUSA9 is committed to school safety concerns in Virginia, Maryland and the District. Put simply: We want to know whether parents, students and teachers feel safe in their school.

The WUSA9 School Safety Survey includes 10 questions that range from the debate over metal detectors and armed school resource officers to whether people think there will be another mass shooting at a school in the next year.