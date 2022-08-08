Over 200+ job openings need to be filled in Montgomery County as school districts face shortages

MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight held a press conference Monday morning to discuss the district's tactics to come back from the shortages.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — With less than three weeks before students return to school in Montgomery County, the district is working to fill vacancies.

Montgomery County is not the only district dealing with staffing shortages as school districts across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are scrambling for thousands of teacher and staff positions.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Monifa McKnight held a press conference Monday morning to discuss the district's tactics to make a comeback from the shortages.

"MCPS is a great school system. A great place to work because of the great people we have here in the school system," McKnight said. "Those people are our teachers who make a big commitment to serve our students every day. Our bus drivers, who are the first faces that our students see when they begin the school day."

McKnight emphasized that the school districts are seeking to fill many positions in a competitive environment. She said MCPS has an excellent salary starting at $62,000, professional development and career pathways provided to staff members.

"The teaching vacancies are reducing every single day. Right now, there are people handing out cards, following up with phone calls, making conversations, and making connections to those who are interested in working here," McKnight said.

McKnight cited COVID as one of the reasons school districts across the country are seeing staff shortages. On July 20, the opening teacher positions started at 396, but as of Aug. 8, the vacancies declined to 157. Montgomery County Public Schools sees over 50 bus driver positions with 34 applicants in training.

Another key factor Montgomery County Public Schools plan to utilize for the upcoming school year to make a comeback from the shortages is by using substitute teachers. McKnight said the school districts provided training and numerous incentives for substitutes to feel prepared for the upcoming school year.

MCPS Director of Communications Chris Cram told WUSA9 that the biggest need for the school districts is special education teachers.

"The shortages of teachers in special education is not a new challenge. We talked about the importance of working on this problem from two perspectives," McKnight said. "One, being a part of the pipeline. So developing the partnerships with the universities. Then we have those who are retired and come back to work as substitutes who do have those specialized areas of special education training."

