Teen arrested in connection to assault in Arlington

Arlington County Police say a woman was running along Arlington Blvd when the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an assault on a woman who was running along Arlington Boulevard Trail.

Arlington County Police said they received reports of similar incidents in the Clarendon-Courthouse and Radnor/Ft. Myer Heights neighborhoods in November and December of 2022. They're now investigating the suspect's possible involvement in those incidents.

Police said around 3:05 p.m. on Nov. 29, a woman was running in the 2000 block of Arlington Boulevard, when a male suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her buttocks and continued running.

In January 2023, police said detectives identified a 17-year-old male suspect and obtained a petition for Assault and Battery charges. In accordance with Virginia Code, the identity of the juvenile suspect is not releasable.

Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe there may be additional incidents that have not been reported to police.

Anyone who may have experienced a similar incident is asked to contact Detective C. Mulrain at 703-228-4194 or cmulrain@arlingtonva.us.