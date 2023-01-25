Scholarships established in honor of Washington-Liberty student-athlete

The scholarship fund - set up in Meade's honor - has already raised over $150,000, which will ultimately fund three scholarships to W-L high school students yearly.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached to the article was a vigil held by friends and family in November of 2022 to honor the life of Braylon Meade.

A scholarship fund has been created on behalf of a student-athlete at Washington-Liberty Highschool who was killed in a car crash in the Rock Spring neighborhood in November.

Braylon Meade lost his life when he was making a U-turn on Old Dominion Drive and was hit by a driver detectives suspect of driving under the influence, Arlington County Police Department said in a statement.

On Nov. 13, hundreds of Arlington community members gathered for a candlelight vigil at Washington-Liberty high school to honor their former classmate.

The growing memorial for Braylon Meade. His classmates are leaving photos; letters, and posters. The vigil just wrapped up but people are still here sharing stories about Braylon and giving much needed hugs. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/foZ8TtHl2N — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) November 13, 2022

Meade - a senior basketball and football player - was remembered by his teammates as the heart and soul of the team.

"Ultimately, we want everyone to know that this community, that we love Braylon Meade," said Washington-Liberty High School Principal Tony Hall at the vigil.

In the wake of his death, Meade's family sought ways to honor his life. After learning about the Arlington Community Foundation from a few close friends, and talking to the Community Foundation about the process, the family was able to establish the Braylon Meade Memorial Scholarship. The funds are divided into three different scholarships, each meant to honor a separate facet of Meade's life and passions.

The WL Basketball family is devastated. Braylon Meade, teammate, brother and son, was heart and soul of this team. Our prayers are with his family. #22forever @WLHSAthletics pic.twitter.com/Rf199fJjmZ — W-L Boys Basketball (@WLBoysBasketba1) November 11, 2022

As soon as the fund and donation page was set up, memorial gifts came flooding in.

“We’ve just been so amazed by the breadth of the support, by the meaningful ways in which folks have enabled Braylon’s legacy to live on here," the teen's father, Kris Meade, said.

The first of the three scholarships reflects a part of Braylon Meade's life that earned him hundreds of fans on and off the court: Washington-Liberty Boys' Varsity Basketball.

"And now, with an annual scholarship awarded to a graduating member of the WL Boys’ Varsity Basketball team, Braylon will always be a part of the lineup," Community Foundation said in a statement.

In loving memory of Braylon Meade. Thoughts and prayers for the Meade family. pic.twitter.com/08CysT6jjp — W-L Football (@WLFootball) November 12, 2022

The second annual scholarship will be awarded to a Washington-Liberty High School senior who has participated in any Washington-Liberty sports team. Lastly, the third scholarship will be given to a graduating senior from any Arlington Public School.

All three scholarships will have academic requirements attached, and to honor Braylon Meade's efforts to "lift others up," two of the funds are designated for students with financial needs, according to Community Foundation. All three scholarships are renewable for up to four years.

The scholarship fund has already raised over $150,000. The 2023-2024 scholarship application period is open through Feb. 6 and details on how to apply can be found here.