Former president of Arlington Education Association arrested on embezzlement charges

Ingrid Gant, 54, of Woodbridge, was the president of the AEA for six years, according to the Mason Police District.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The former president of the Arlington Education Association (AEA) has been accused of embezzling more than $400,000 from the organization.

Police say Gant failed to provide financial reports and failed to file tax returns, which brought concerns from the board members. She was terminated on Mar. 30, 2022.

"Calibre CPA Group was hired to conduct an audit of the funds. After six months of reviewing the activity, it was determined Gant embezzled $410,782.10 throughout her tenure as president," the police district said. "Detectives were notified and began their investigation, while working closely with the accounting firm and AEA to review the documentation. Detectives determined Gant provided herself with multiple bonuses and used debit cards for unauthorized purchases."

On Monday, detectives obtained a warrant for four counts of embezzlement. Gant was arrested in Prince William County and taken to their Adult Detention Center and released on an unsecured bond.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.