'Eggs have become so difficult' | Food pantries impacted by rising costs

Two food pantries in Arlington say they've seen the price of eggs double since last year.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Egg prices are still at a high, and it's causing many to scramble.

Included are food pantries across Northern Virginia.

"I have a challenge," said Charles Meng. He runs the Arlington Food Assistance Center.

Meng told WUSA9 they serve about 2,700 families every week. However, he said the higher cost of eggs and keeping enough eggs on the shelves is getting harder.

"Last January we paid $1,695 per case of 15. Last week, that same case cost $6,870," said Meng.

It's a national issue. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national average for December of 2022 was $4.25 for a dozen eggs. A major increase from the $1.78 they have listed as the national average price for a dozen eggs in December of 2021.

Partially to blame is an outbreak of the Avian Flu that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says has affected more than 57 million birds.

"Eggs have really become so difficult," said Sally Diaz-Wells, who runs the food pantry for Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

"We are a small pantry. We give food to anyone who presents themselves that says they have a need," said Diaz-Wells.

They serve about 600 families every Wednesday and say the price they shell out for eggs has doubled.

"It's become twice as much money to pay for them even twice a month. It's becoming a strain for our poor pantry," said Diaz-Wells.

She and Meng say inflation has not only raised the prices but driven more families to food pantries.

"Those families are coming more often," said Meng.

