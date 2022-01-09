Stuff-the-Truck | WUSA9 partners with DMV organizations for food drives ahead of the holidays

On Nov. 4, WUSA9 will be partnering up with local organizations to collect food to help combat food insecurity during the holidays.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video was published on Sept. 1, 2022.

As we near the end of October, organizations are preparing for the holidays, some of which are organizations that provide food and resources for those in need in the DMV area.

On Nov. 4, WUSA9 will be partnering with local organizations such as Bread for the City, United Community Against Poverty (UCAP), Manna Food Center and Arlington Food Assistance Center to host food drives.

This effort is part of WUSA9's #GivingMatters initiative to help alleviate food insecurity in the DMV community. Over this summer, WUSA9 partnered with eight organizations and collected over 16,000 pounds of food for people across the DMV.

'Stuff-the-Truck' Food Drive Locations:

D.C.

Pantry: Bread for the City

Location: Giant Food Store – 1345 Park Road, NW, Washington, D.C. 20010

Prince George’s County, Maryland

Pantry – United Community Against Poverty (UCAP)

Location - Giant Food Store – 9580 Livingston Road, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Montgomery County, Maryland

Pantry: Manna Food Center

Location: Giant Food Store – 229 Kentlands Boulevard, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Arlington, Virginia

Pantry: Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC)

Location: Giant Food Store – 3480 S. Jefferson Street, Falls Church, VA 22041

Click here to learn about the items that AFAC needs.

WUSA9 reported that The Capital Area Food Bank released a report stating that one out of three people were impacted by food insecurity in the D.C. region last year. The report identified Prince George's Co. as experiencing the most food insecurity in the DMV. Prince William County, Virginia, and D.C. are tied with the second most food insecure population.

Food insecurity is a broad term and is defined in two ways as 'low food insecurity' and 'very low food insecurity' by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Low food insecurity was formerly known as experiencing food insecurity without hunger, according to the USDA, and is defined as "reports of reduced quality, variety, or desirability of diet. Little or no indication of reduced food intake."

Food insecurity is a pressing issue in the DMV and WUSA9 is partnering with organizations throughout DMV to help provide relief to children and families.