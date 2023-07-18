Arlington named 'America's Fittest City' for its 6th year

Washington, D.C. ranked #2.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington, Virginia has once again been named the fittest city in America. That's according to the 16th annual ACSM American Fitness Index rankings.

For the sixth consecutive year, Arlington has ranked as "America's Fittest City," scoring high in both personal health and community/environment categories.

The ACSM/Elevance Health Fitness Index evaluated America's 100 largest cities using 34 evidence-based indicators.

The top 10 fittest cities are:

Arlington, VA Washington, D.C. Seattle, WA Minneapolis, MN Irvine, CA Madison, WI San Francisco, CA St. Paul, MN Denver, CO Oakland, CA

“No city is immune to chronic disease, but fortunately, every city and every person can take positive steps toward creating healthier lifestyles,” said Shantanu Agrawal, M.D., chief health officer of Elevance Health. “Physical activity has proven to be an effective tool in reducing the prevalence of many chronic diseases. Getting sufficient physical activity could prevent one in 12 cases of diabetes, one in 15 cases of heart disease and one in 10 premature deaths. We also know that food is medicine, and consistent access to nutritious food is an essential part of maintaining health. When we provide our bodies with nutritious foods, we are less affected by diet-sensitive chronic conditions. Proper nutrition, fitness, and health are deeply connected, and when we prioritize all three, we can improve our quality of life.”

The Fitness Index research findings indicated the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are still being felt across the country, and the full impact may not be known for decades. ACSM recommends people get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, about 22 minutes per day, and muscle-strengthening activity twice a week.

Stella Volpe, chair of the American Fitness Index Advisory Board, and ACSM president-elect said 78% of adults in the Fitness Index cities reported exercising in the previous month, but only 51% met the aerobic activity guidelines, while an even smaller percentage (24%) met both aerobic and strength activity guidelines.

Arlington, Virginia, ranked among the top 10 cities for 16 of 34 indicators. It had the highest percentage of residents exercising in the last 30 days, the lowest percentage of residents with diabetes, no pedestrian fatalities and tied for cities with the highest percentage of residents who live within a 10-minute walk to a park.