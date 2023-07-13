Black Restaurant Week returns to the DMV this month

The event will run from July 16 to July 30. Here's a look at some DMV locations that are participating.

WASHINGTON — Looking for a new place to eat? Want to discover a new Black-owned eatery? Or maybe just want a good food deal? You are in luck - Black Restaurant Week is back to close out July.

The restaurant week is returning for the fourth time in the Greater Washington D.C. region. This will include Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, sweets, and more across Baltimore and D.C., as well as surrounding Maryland and Virginia counties. The event will run from July 16 to July 30.

The promotional campaign started in 2016 dedicated to celebrating the flavors of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine across the country.

"Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses, including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products," the website stated. "This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture."

Here's a look at some of the local restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week.

Washington, D.C.

Location: 920 14th Street NW

Special: Three-course pre-fixe dinner priced at $55 from July 20-22, or bottomless brunch for $45 on July 22.

Location: 1300 I Street NW

Info: No details have been released on the website about the deals, but this is a great opportunity to try out the new restaurant. The doors opened on June 16, 2023.

Location: 1001 H Street NE

Craving the world famous chili and half smokes? Pop into the H Street location for the official restaurant week treatment. From Sunday to Thursday the location's hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday to Saturday it is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Maryland

Location: 3809 Rhode Island Avenue in Brentwood

Special: The vegan location will have $5 off of their sandwiches.

Location: 10215 Wincopin Circle in Columbia

Info: No information has been provided yet about what deals are included but if you are looking for a sweet treat - this is a great option. From bread pudding to cheesecake, there are many options to choose from.

Location: 12500 Fairwood Parkway in Bowie

Info: No information has been released on what specials the southern cuisine restaurant will be providing, but foodies can check out their menu from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Virginia

Locations: 142 Branch Road SE in Vienna 1908 Reston Metro Plaza in Reston 4251 Campbell Avenue in Shirlington (Arlington) 4401 Wilson Boulevard in Ballston (Arlington)

Info: No information has been released on Black Restaurant Week deals yet for the locations, but in the meantime people can enjoy their happy hour deals daily. This includes $1 off shakes + boozy shakes and $2 off beer, wine + cocktails seven days a week from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. when you order from the main counter or outdoor patio.

Location: 1811 Library Street in Reston

Info: No details have been released about the deals included in the promo, but people can enjoy live music during the time of the event. This includes Radio NV on July 16 and Tajas Singh on July 22.

Locations: 2911 District Avenue in Fairfax 1100 South Hayes Street in Arlington 44720 Thorndike Street in Ashburn

Specials: During the week, people can indulge in a two-course lunch menu for $25 or three-course dinner menu for $41. (Their locations in Maryland and D.C. are also participating.) Click here to see the menu.