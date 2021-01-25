Police: 1 dead, 4 injured after fatal shooting in Southeast DC

It is unknown at this time whether any of the victims involved in the shooting were intended targets, police say.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for your help locating the suspects involved in a shooting inside a Southeast D.C. market that has left one person dead and four others injured.

According to D.C. Police, the shooting took place in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, SE just before 9 a.m. Monday morning as police and D.C. Fire & EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, police said they found two shooting victims. Three other people went to nearby hospitals on their own for treatment, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said. One person, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a news conference Monday morning, Contee said at least one shooter opened fire inside and outside the market. Contee did not identify the market by name.

MPD needs assistance in locating this vehicle in connection with a Homicide that occurred this morning in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, SE.



Information on the victims involved in the shooting was not immediately released.

D.C. Police are looking for four persons of interest along with a white, two-door Honda Accord. Contee said that one of the persons of interest in the shooting was wearing a “distinct neon-colored coat."

Roadways in the area have now reopened for traffic after being shut down for the initial crime scene investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting, the persons of interest or the car in connection is asked to contact D.C. Police.