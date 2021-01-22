Teenager killed in Southeast, 1 of 6 shootings within hours

At least four separate shootings occurred in SE resulting in three deaths. Two other shootings occurred in NW and NE.

WASHINGTON — Thursday was a deadly day in the District, with at least six shootings resulting in three deaths across the District in a span of seven hours. Four of the shootings occurred in Southeast, D.C., including the fatal shooting of a teenager, DC Police said.

Acting DC Police Chief Robert Contee held a short media briefing Thursday night near the scene of a shooting on the 1300 block of Congress Street in SE. Contee said his officers responded to the scene for the reports of shots fired. When they arrived, police located a car on the 1100 block of Congress Street, with a "young man" inside the car suffering from a gunshot wound.

Commander Andre Wright (seventh district) described the victim as a "young teenager between the ages of 13 and 15." Wright said he was found shot in the upper body."

"All live-saving measures failed, unfortunately," Wright said. "We are urgently asking anyone in the community with any information related to this offense to call us."

Contee said police believe the shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Congress, but the car where the teen was found shot "left the area" and came to rest in front of a residence on the 1100 block. He said police believe the teen was inside the car when he was shot.

Both Wright and Contee said they do not have a suspect lookout available.

Three hours later, police were investigating a fatal shooting on the 1800 block of Alabama Ave SE. A man was found not conscious or breathing, with gunshot wounds.

Earlier in the afternoon, around 2:30 p.m., DC Police responded to a shooting near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Nash Place SE, where a man was found shot. He was conscious and breathing, and police said they are looking for a black Dodge Charger,

Shortly before 2:50 p.m., DC police were dispatched to 4400 3rd Street SE where they found a man shot. He was not conscious or breathing, and DC Police later reported he had died of his injuries. There is no current lookout information related to this shooting.

Just before 5 p.m. police responded to the 200 block of L Street NE for a shooting. Police are searching for a white truck last seen fleeing the scene.

Finally, around 9:45 p.m., police were investigating a shooting on the 300 block of Oglethorpe Street, NW. They said they are searching for a black man with a dark complexion around 6-foot, wearing black winter clothing.

Contee asked for anyone with information related to any of these shootings to contact his department at 202-727-9099.