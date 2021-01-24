DC man facing murder charges in shooting deaths of two Maryland women

Charles County officials say 49-year-old Deon Watkins was arrested Saturday and is awaiting extradition to Maryland.

WALDORF, Md. — Authorities say a Washington, D.C., man is facing murder charges in the shooting deaths of two Maryland women.

Charles County officials say 49-year-old Deon Watkins was arrested Saturday and is awaiting extradition to Maryland.

Watkins is a suspect in the killings of 24-year-old Kandeon Meisha Niravanh and 22-year-old Genesis Garrett. Both of the women's bodies were found dead in the 2400 block of Hanover Court inside a Waldorf, Maryland townhome on Thursday, January 21, around 1 a.m

Police received a report about the sound of gunshots being fired and sent officers to the area. This is when the bodies of Niravanh and Garrett were found. Both women had gunshot wounds and were pronounced deceased, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have not released details about a possible motive for the killings but said Watkins knew both victims.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.