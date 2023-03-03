Police: Man killed in shooting in Alexandria

A man was killed Friday night in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, police said.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting Friday night in Alexandria, Virginia.

Alexandria police received a call for service for a man shot in the 200 block of South Reynolds Street around 11:35 p.m.

A man was found with trauma to his upper body, police said. Officers rendered first aid until rescue personnel arrived at the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

Detectives are 'actively' investigating this cause. Alexandria Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Michael Whelan at (703) 746-622 or email Michael.Whelan@alexandriava.gov.