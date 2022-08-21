Woman, man killed in separate shootings within 6 hours apart in Prince George's County

Two people were shot and killed in separate shootings early Sunday morning within a span of six hours.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police are investigating two separate early Sunday morning shootings resulting in two death.

The first shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. in District Heights. Officers were sent to the 1330 Block of Ritchie Road for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found an adult male shot outside a gas station with trauma to the body. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

Just over five hours later, at 7:50 a.m., police responded to a call of a shooting at the Maryland Park Drive and Athena Street in Capitol Heights. A woman had been shot inside a home, police said. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Police did not any further information on any suspects or motives. Officials say the investigations into these incidents are ongoing.