x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman, man killed in separate shootings within 6 hours apart in Prince George's County

Two people were shot and killed in separate shootings early Sunday morning within a span of six hours.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police are investigating two separate early Sunday morning shootings resulting in two death.

The first shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. in District Heights. Officers were sent to the 1330 Block of Ritchie Road for a report of a shooting. 

Upon arrival, they found an adult male shot outside a gas station with trauma to the body. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials. 

Just over five hours later, at 7:50 a.m., police responded to a call of a shooting at the Maryland Park Drive and Athena Street in Capitol Heights. A woman had been shot inside a home, police said. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Police did not any further information on any suspects or motives. Officials say the investigations into these incidents are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

1 dead in Largo shooting, Prince George's County Police Department say

Before You Leave, Check This Out