Woman, man killed in separate shootings within 6 hours apart in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police are investigating two separate early Sunday morning shootings resulting in two death.
The first shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. in District Heights. Officers were sent to the 1330 Block of Ritchie Road for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, they found an adult male shot outside a gas station with trauma to the body. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.
Just over five hours later, at 7:50 a.m., police responded to a call of a shooting at the Maryland Park Drive and Athena Street in Capitol Heights. A woman had been shot inside a home, police said. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
Police did not any further information on any suspects or motives. Officials say the investigations into these incidents are ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
