'Everyone just loved him' Funeral held for beloved Alexandria Fire Department Deputy Chief

VIENNA, Va. — Saturday afternoon, Alexandria Fire Department Medical Services Deputy Chief Brian Hricik was remembered.

Chief Hricik began his EMS career with the Alexandria Fire Department in 1997, after volunteering in Prince William County.

A procession of firetrucks and ambulances were lead by police officers on motorcycles. They left Station 204 in Alexandria Saturday morning and made their way to the Vienna Presbyterian Church.

First responders from all across Northern Virginia joined the procession to honor the fallen hero, father, husband and beloved member of the community.

They lined the roadway as the procession arrived, as the American Flag was suspended above by two fire trucks.

Chief Hricik died on February 23, 2023, with his family and loved ones by his side, after a battle with cancer. He was a beloved member of the Alexandria Fire Department for more than 25 years.

"I wish there were more Brian's in the world," said Alexandria Fire Department Chief Corey Smedley.

"He loved his family, he loved everyone. He always was a beacon of hope and always was willing to help out any way he can," said Chief Smedley.

Frank Ganis, a Deacon at Vienna Presbyterian, said he knew Hricik from church.

"Brian for many years served as a Deacon. Everyone just loved him. He was dedicated not only to the church but to the whole community as a firefighter and a medic," said Ganis.

Deputy Chief Brian Hricik was a huge Washington Capitals fan. He even got to take a picture with the Stanley Cup after the 2018 win over the Vegas Golden Knights

Chief Smedley told WUSA9 Hricik will always be remembered.