Fairfax County Fire Captain dies from occupational cancer, honors with mural

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department has been mourning the death of one of its own.

Captain Kimberly Schoppa died Tuesday after a battle with occupational cancer, Fire Chief John Butler announced. She was only 49.

In 2004, Capt. Schoppa was hired as a firefighter. She served with the department for over 18 years.

"Captain Schoppa was a valued friend and esteemed member of the department. There is no doubt Captain Schoppa touched many lives throughout her career and will be remembered as a kind, caring and compassionate person. She was an exceptional leader, mentor, and friend. She will be greatly missed," Fire Chief Butler wrote in a social media post.

As a tribute, a mural in her honor was painted in the stairway of the fire station.

During her career, Captain Kim Schoppa spent time as a Lieutenant assigned to Fire Station 24, Woodlawn. A mural in her honor was painted in the stairway of the fire station.

According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Capt. Schoppa was assigned to Fire Station 27, West Springfield (C-Shift), where she rose through the ranks to become captain. Capt. Schoppa was also a member of the Honor Guard at the time of her passing.

"Captain Kim Schoppa is irreplaceable, unforgettable, and has an amazing legacy that will come to inspire everyone who ever met her. My heart is broken reading the news that she passed away. I believe that Kim would want us to be better: better friends, better family members, better firefighters," the post read.

In another tribute to Schoppa, a firefighter from the department wrote a piece about Schoppa. A jacket that appeared to belong to Schoppa was hung on the a fire truck.

Members from the department gathered to salute Schoppa during her dignified transfer. She was carried to her funeral home by units from her last assignment, Fire Station, West Springfield.