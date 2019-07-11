WASHINGTON — The funeral for a D.C. firefighter who lost his life after a department training academy will be held on Thursday afternoon.

Alex Graham passed away on Thursday, October 27 after suffering a critical medical emergency at the Training Academy. Graham was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

The Washington Metropolitan area is honoring Graham's life and remembering him with a public Line of Duty Death funeral, according to fire officials.

His viewing is being held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The service will begin promptly at 12 p.m. and will be followed by a repass at the DC Armory located at 2001 East Capitol Steet Southeast. Parking can be found at Lot 3 in the Armory.

The president of the D.C. Firefighter's Association said the last three lines of duty deaths, including Graham, have all been cardiac-related.

"What we lost in Alex will never be able to be replaced," Hudson said. "He did so many things, no job was beneath him just to keep the fire trucks up and running and giving everybody good safe equipment to utilize is kind of a testament to who he was as a person."

Graham is the 101st member of D.C. Fire and EMS to die in the line of duty.

Graham served 17 years with the D.C. Fire Department before his untimely death. He was most recently the Department’s 2018 Firefighter of the Year.

Congresswoman Eleanor Norton announced that she will introduce a congressional record statement remembering and honoring Graham's life.

