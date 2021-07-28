Man found shot dead in Alexandria apartment, homicide detectives investigating

Officers say a family member found the man in the apartment.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man was found dead inside an Alexandria apartment building Wednesday night and police say detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

Fairfax County Police Sgt. Tara Gerhard with the Fairfax County Public Affairs Bureau said the shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. in 3100 block of Southgate Drive in Alexandria. Gerhard said a family member found the man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. When first responders arrived on the scene, medics pronounced him dead on the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted and homicide detectives were called to the scene. Detectives were on the scene overnight gathering evidence and talking to neighbors to figure out exactly what happened, and what led to the shooting.

"We're still very early in the stages of the investigation," Gerhard said. "So we're still working through evidence, [and] having conversations with anyone who may have seen something."

Fairfax County Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, heard anything suspicious, or who may have information to aid in their investigation to call the department's Major Crimes Bureau at 703-691-2131 or submit a tip anonymously through Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS ( 866-411-8477 ).

Additional details were not immediately available.