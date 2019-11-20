MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Four teenagers have been arrested for a string of crimes including vehicle theft, license plate theft and credit card fraud.

Montgomery County Police said three 13-year-olds and one 14-year-old were arrested.

Police said around 6 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area of Montrose Road and Rockville Pike for the theft of a Ford F-150 pickup truck. Police found that the keys had been left in the truck, and the stolen truck was found by police around 6:15 p.m. after it had been stopped at the intersection of Persching Drive and Dale Drive in Silver Spring.

The 13-year-old driver and 14-year-old passenger were arrested, and both were charged with auto theft over $1,500, police said.

The teens were released into the custody of their parents.

An investigation developed two other 13-year-old male suspects involved in the theft of the Ford F-150. Police said during the investigation, the third suspect was seen leaving the driver's seat of a Hundai Sonata and getting into a Nissa Versa, being driven by a fourth suspect. Both vehicles were determined to have been stolen from Silver Spring.

The Sonata had license plates that had been stolen from vehicle in Olney, and the Versa was displaying plates that had been stolen from a vehicle in Silver Spring, police said.

Those two suspects were arrested on Seminole Street in Silver Spring in the stolen Versa. Police said it was determined that the two additional suspects had also committed theft from unlocked vehicles, credit card theft and fraud.

The two teens were transported to the Alfred D. Noyes Children's Center in Rockville where they were charged with vehicle theft, theft and credit card fraud.

Detectives are trying to figure out whether the four teens are involved in any other thefts.

