WASHINGTON — Police are trying to identify a vehicle of interest sought in an assault with a dangerous weapon and the theft of a dog.

Police said the victim was walking with his dog around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday in the 800 block of Division Ave. Northeast. The suspects were in a vehicle and approached the victim.

One of the suspects engaged in conversation with the victim and took his dog, police said. One of the suspects pulled out a gun before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

The victim's dog is a four-month-old red nose pitbull named "L.A." The dog was last seen wearing a blue collar with a rabies vaccination tag. The name L.A. is on the collar.

RELATED: Humane Rescue Alliance offers $500 reward for return of stolen dog

The suspects engaged the victim in conversation, and took the victim's dog.

MPD

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a burgundy 2017 Kia Forte. A similar vehicle can be seen below (not the actual vehicle).

Anyone who can identify the vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of D.C.currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District.

MPD

RELATED: Dogs are dying face-first in snack bags: What pet owners need to know

In April, the Humane Rescue Alliance was offering an award

The HRA said the nine-year-old gray and white bull terrier mix was last seen in the 1200 block of Decatur Street in Northwest D.C.

Surveillance footage released showed two people walking a dog that appeared to be the bull terrier mix.

"We’re hopeful our reward will help reunite this family who has been besides themselves after the theft of their senior dog,” Chris Schindler, Vice President of Field Services at HRA, said.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.