DC Police officer found guilty of money laundering with PPP loans

At the time, SuperKlean had no employees, no clients, and no income.

WASHINGTON — A former DC Police officer faces up to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of using Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans on casinos, a trip to Las Vegas, high-end sneakers and rent.

According to the Department of Justice, 36-year-old Roberto Adams was found guilty of wire fraud and money laundering by a federal jury Friday.

Adams lives in Maryland and works as a police officer with the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C. He has been on suspension without pay since 2021.

Adams took more than $18,000 of disaster relief funds. He applied for the PPP loans on behalf of a business called SuperKlean LLC, a Maryland Corporation.

Adams used the money at casinos in Maryland and at hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, on airfare, hotels, high-end sneakers, and personal debt. More than $12,000 was used to pay several months of back rent on his home.

Adams faces a maximum of 30 years in prison for wire fraud and 10 years in prison for money laundering. He will be sentenced in December.

The Metropolitan Police Department released the following statement on Friday night:

"We are aware of the recent verdict against Metropolitan Police Officer Roberto Adams. The United States Attorney for the District of Columbia announced today that Metropolitan Police Officer Roberto Adams was found guilty in reference to wire fraud and money laundering. The Metropolitan Police Department supports the independent investigation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia. Mr. Adams was acting in his personal capacity as a small business owner at the time of his criminal conduct and was not acting on behalf of or in his official capacity as a Metropolitan Police Officer. Roberto Adams was placed on indefinite suspension without pay on September 21st, 2021. Adams joined the department in 2015 and served as a patrol officer in the 5th District. Pursuant to department policy, with the completion of the criminal proceedings, MPD’s Internal Affairs Division will complete MPD’s internal investigation into the matter."