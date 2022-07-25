DC Health officials to hold public town hall about rise in Monkeypox cases

DC Health will host the town hall at the Eaton Hotel at 7 p.m. Monday.

WASHINGTON — DC Health officials will hold a public town hall Monday evening to answer questions about the spread of monkeypox. The District is one of the hotspots in the U.S., with the most monkeypox cases per capita.

Just as the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, D.C. announced they would make more monkeypox vaccinations available. Over the weekend, 5,500 people on the waiting list learned they’d be able to receive the shot. But many are still waiting for doses, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser estimates D.C. will need approximately 100,000 vaccines.

"We have seen significant interest among D.C. residents in getting vaccinated," Bowser said.

D.C. currently has enough vaccinations for 70% of its eligible population to receive one dose of the vaccine. Those eligible includes:

Gay, bisexual and other men 18 and older who have sex with men and have had multiple sexual partners or any anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days

Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men

Sex workers

Staff at establishments where sexual activity occurs including bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs

While WHO says 99% of cases have been seen so far in gay and bisexual men, officials are urging everyone to remain vigilant. Anyone can catch the virus according to the CDC, primarily through close physical contact, through body fluids, sores or contaminated clothing or bedding.

"While most cases are occurring in individuals identifying as members of the LGBTQ+ community, this is not a disease of that community alone," Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, the director of D.C. Health, said. "Anyone can contract it and we cannot create stigma. We encourage people to look out for symptoms."

Initial symptoms include fever and headache, sore throat and cough, swollen lymph nodes, back and muscle pain, chills and lack of energy, followed by a rash that can look like pimples or blisters.

According to CDC data last updated on July 22, there are 110 monkeypox cases in D.C., the highest number per capita compared to all states. D.C. makes up about 6% of the monkeypox cases across the United States, averaging about eight new cases per day. Maryland is reporting 71 cases and Virginia has 40.

The first two cases of monkeypox in children have also been confirmed, one of them in D.C. The CDC says the child diagnosed is a non-U.S. resident infant who was confirmed while traveling in D.C. The other child is in California, and the CDC says the two cases aren’t related.

"This virus is spread predominately via close physical contact although there is some data to suggest that it might be transmissible also droplets and aerosols," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, Professor of Medicine and Surgery at George Washington University.