DC reporting more than 100 monkeypox cases, doubling in the last 9 days

Washington D.C. makes up about 6% of the monkeypox cases across the United States, averaging about eight new cases per day.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, Director of D.C. Health will address the public on the monkeypox outbreak, vaccinations and ongoing containment efforts in a press conference Monday morning.

Monkeypox cases continue to rise in the D.C. region, with 108 active cases in the District as of Friday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC data shows D.C. is among the regions with the highest number of monkeypox cases in the country, accounting for approximately 6% of the monkeypox cases across the United States, averaging eight new cases per day; if D.C. were a state it would be the fifth-highest for cases after New York (489), California (266), Illinois (174), and Florida (154).

Bowser and D.C. Health have so far opened up two vaccine sites for D.C. residents by appointment only to combat the increased numbers of monkeypox cases. Monkeypox vaccinations are free and available to eligible residents, but in high demand as the past two openings have filled up in a matter of minutes.

#Monkeypox cases have doubled in DC over the last 9 days. This week we’re averaging about 8 new cases a day. pic.twitter.com/qTT5aW0iE2 — Spencer Allan Brooks (@SpencerSays) July 16, 2022

Last week, D.C. Health announced residents in the District could pre-register for monkeypox vaccination appointments. Once appointments become available, people who pre-registered will receive an email invitation to make an appointment. D.C. residents will then have 48 hours to claim their appointment.

In a letter to the community, Bowser says if more eligible people pre-register for the vaccine, D.C. can make a stronger case for requesting more vaccine doses. So far she says D.C. has received 8,300 doses, but the district estimates it needs 100,000 doses. Bowser added that "approximately 7,600 people" have already pre-registered for a vaccine appointment, and "about 2,500 appointments" have been booked.

Currently, the eligibility for the vaccination includes residents that are 18 years of age or older that fit one of the following descriptions:

Gay, bisexual and other men 18 and older who have sex with men and have had multiple sexual partners or any anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days

Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men

Sex workers

Staff at establishments where sexual activity occurs, including bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs

At the appointment, confirmation of an appointment and proof of residency will be required. Proof of residency can include an identification card with a D.C. address, a utility bill or other mail with your name and a D.C. address, or a current D.C. lease or mortgage with your name on it.