DCPS partners with Uber to transport families to summer meal sites

DC Public Schools families traveling to eight designated meal sites will receive a voucher from the District to cover their Uber costs.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Public School (DCPS) families will no longer have to pay for their Uber rides to meal sites this summer after the school district announced it has partnered with the ride-share company to cover transportation costs.

The free rides will be available to eight different meal sites at DCPS facilities every weekday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. through August 27, as stated in a press release. Uber users who are 18 and older will be allocated a $40 round-trip voucher to the closest meal site and are limited to six round-trips between July and August, according to DCPS.

“DCPS prioritizes the well-being of our students,” said Lewis Ferebee, Chancellor of DCPS in a release. “By providing free transportation for District families to grab-and-go meal distribution locations, we’re ensuring every child has food on the table and one less obstacle on their way to their academic success.”

"Grab-and-go" meals will be provided through DCPS Food and Nutrition Services, with the support of community partners such as Martha’s Table, DC Central Kitchen, and Capitol Area Food Bank, as noted in the press release.

According to DCPS, meal sites have provided over 1.5 million meals to students and youth since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families can redeem the DCPS voucher to the following locations:

Cardozo Education Campus | 1200 Clifton Street NW

Thomson Elementary School | 1200 L Street NW

Coolidge High School | 6315 5th Street NW

Langdon Elementary School | 1900 Evarts Street NE

Kelly Miller Middle School | 301 49th Street NE

Kimball Elementary School | 3375 Minnesota Avenue SE

Ballou High School | 3401 4th Street SE

Turner Elementary School | 3264 Stanton Road SE

Kelly Miller Middle School, Ballou High School and Turner Elementary School will also act as grocery distribution sites on various dates throughout the summer. Families can look up grocery distribution times using this link.