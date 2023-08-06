How to build a DIY air cleaner

The EPA says DIY air cleaners are probably most effective in a small room where you spend a significant amount of time, such as a bedroom.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — As smoke from wildfires in Canada sweeps across the east coast, impacting the air quality for millions, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has shared how to build an at-home air cleaner.

The DIY project is suggested as an alternative for those who cannot purchase a portable air cleaner or high-efficiency HVAC system.

WHAT YOU NEED:

20x20 air filter (EPA suggests rating MERV 13)

20x20 box fan (EPA says to only use 2012 model or newer with certified fans with UL or ETL marking)

Clamps or Duct Tape or Bungee Cords

HOW TO PUT IT TOGETHER:

Attach the air filter to the back of the box fan using either clamps, duct tape or bungee cords. Check the filter for the direction of the air flow (marked on the side of the filter). Replace filters when dirty.

EPA'S SAFETY TIPS FOR USING A DIY AIR CLEANER

Use a newer model box fan (2012 or later) and look for one with a UL or ETL safety marking. These newer models have added safety features. Fans built before 2012 may pose fire risks. If you must use a fan built before 2012, do not leave it unattended or use it while sleeping.

Follow the box fan manufacturer’s instructions, which can include: do not leave children unattended when the fan is in use; do not use an extension cord; do not use a damaged or malfunctioning fan; and ensure that there are working smoke detectors throughout the home.

Have extra filters on hand and change the filter when it appears dirty or starts to release smoke odors. During smoke events, filters may need to be changed every few weeks or days.

DIY air cleaners are probably most effective in a small room where you spend a significant amount of time, such as a bedroom.

WATCH NEXT: Plane departing from Reagan National Airport shows smoke over DMV