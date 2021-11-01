DC residents over 65 can now make COVID vaccine appointments

Seniors will receive a confirmation code after making appointments, which should be brought to the appointment along with a photo ID for eligibility verification.

WASHINGTON — At a press conference Monday morning, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that DC residents aged 65 and older are now able to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents can make these appointments through the vaccinate.dc.gov portal or by calling the District’s coronavirus call center at 1-855-363-0333.

Residents will be able to schedule a vaccination through the call center Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Additionally, residents can get connected to the call center by dialing 311.

“I know many of our seniors are eager to get this vaccine," Bowser said. "It has been a long 10 months. For many seniors, it has been very isolating and frightening, and people want to work together to get our community past this."

According to a press release from the mayor's office, seniors will receive a confirmation code after making an appointment, which "should be brought to their appointment along with verification of eligibility (e.g. a photo ID)."

After receiving the first dose of the vaccine, seniors should expect a vaccination card or printout, which would list the details of the vaccine, as well as a return date for their second shot. Bowser's Office said that seniors should be prepared to stay for 15 to 30 minutes after for observation.

The vaccine is free, according to Bowser.