Reluctant health care workers slowing vaccine roll out in Maryland

The Health Facilities Association of Maryland reports only 55% of workers in nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been vaccinated as part of the 1A group

The Maryland National Guard will be sending a handful of troops to Prince George’s County Thursday to help speed up the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine there, according to County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

The county is among the state’s slowest in getting the vaccine distributed, according to data from the state health department.

Governor Larry Hogan is calling on counties and health care providers to step up the pace.

Alsobrooks said Wednesday that the county's health infrastructure has been underfunded for decades.

"We don't need criticism, we need help," she said.

One factor in the slow roll out is that vaccinators are running up against health care workers and others who are simply reluctant to get the vaccine, Alsobrooks said Wednesday.

“The hesitancy is real,” Alsobrooks said.

She added her mother and a cousin were both among those who are reluctant.

“There's a history here that we're dealing with, where the people in communities like my community, haven't always felt comfortable to trust the medical community.”

The Health Facilities Association of Maryland reports only 55% of workers in nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been vaccinated as part of the 1A group first in line for the shots.

The rest simply “don’t want to be first” said association director Joe Demattos.

The Prince George’s County Executive said she made her vaccination public to assure others it’s safe.

But only only 4.3% of the vaccine allocated to the county has been used so far according to state data.