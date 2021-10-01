Teachers eligible to receive COVID vaccine in Virginia starting Monday

The Virginia Department of Health is expanding vaccination access to group 1b in 11 health districts beginning Monday.

VIRGINIA, USA — Health districts and school systems in northern Virginia are preparing to start vaccinating group 1b Monday, after the state gave the green light.

The Virginia Health Department announced Friday that 11 health districts in the state can move into this next vaccination phase starting January 11, many of which are in northern Virginia:

Alexandria

Arlington

Cumberland Plateau

Fairfax

Lenowisco

Lord Fairfax

Loudoun

Mount Rogers

New River

Prince William

Roanoke City/Alleghany

According to the VDH, group 1b includes frontline essential workers, people aged 75 and older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and migrant labor camps.

The health department published the following breakdown of frontline essential workers, in order of who should be vaccinated first:

Police, Fire, and Hazmat Corrections and homeless shelter workers Childcare/PreK-12 Teachers/Staff Food and Agriculture (including Veterinarians) Manufacturing Grocery store workers Public transit workers Mail carriers (USPS and private) Officials needed to maintain continuity of government

WUSA 9 reached out to each health department and major school system in NoVA to find out their plans Sunday. Most supposed details are still being worked out, but here is the information available per locality.

Alexandria:

A spokesperson for Alexandria said they are trying to coordinate vaccinations with employers and have a form available online for businesses to sign up for doses for their employees. The city said beginning Monday, the city will begin sending invitations for vaccine appointments to the businesses that have submitted forms. Eligible individuals not affiliated with a business, like people over the age of 75 can also use the form to sign up.

The spokesperson recommended that individuals contact their employer to find out if they have submitted a form for vaccinations.

For other information on the COVID vaccine in Alexandria, people can call the COVID info line at 703-746-4988.

Alexandria City Public Schools:



Information from a school district spokesperson:

"All 2,900+ staff members have been sent a link via their ACPS email account to register and sign up for an appointment to receive the vaccination at T.C. Williams High School starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. For more information, please refer to the message and details included in Friday's ACPS Insider at www.acpsk12.org/staff/mondays-are-decision-days-for-phased-reentry-plans/."

Arlington:

A spokesperson for the county said they will begin their next phase of vaccinations on Monday, as one of the districts identified by the VDH.

The county said Arlington Healthcare Personnel in Priority Group 1a, individuals in Priority Groups 1b and 1c, and Employers of Frontline Essential Workers in Priority Groups 1a, 1b and 1c can pre-register for vaccination on the County website now: https://www.arlingtonva.us/covid-19/vaccines/registration/. Arlington has partnered with Virginia Hospital Center (VHC) for residents over the age of 75 – they can schedule appointments at the VHC website: https://www.virginiahospitalcenter.com/patients-visitors/safe-care-with-us/covidvaccine/.

Fairfax:

Per the county's blog, it will start scheduling vaccine appointments for people in priority group 1b on Monday.

Adults age 75 and older can call the Health Department’s vaccine hotline at 703-324-7404 (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) to register for an appointment, beginning Monday, Jan. 11.

"More details will be available on the Health Department webpage next week, including the option of using an online form to schedule appointments. The ability to schedule appointments will depend on the supply of vaccine available," according to the county's blog.

Closed vaccination clinics will begin for police, fire and hazmat, corrections, and homeless shelter workers in the order the state outlined above, according to the health department. The blog says that appointments for the next groups in line will be announced in the future.

FCPS:

A spokesperson said they will be working with the Fairfax County Health Department this week to learn about processes, procedures, and protocols. They expect to have more details for the public in the next few days.

Loudoun:

From a county spokesperson:

"Loudoun will begin moving into 1b later this week. Our Health Department has been working to stand up the process for vaccinating the priority groups within Phase 1b, which first includes public safety personnel. More detail about VDH’s priority order of 1b is here."

He expects to publish more information on the vaccine schedule Monday.