Proof of COVID vaccination is required now at DC gym VIDA Fitness





The Mayor’s current mandate requires masks indoors but does not advance the vaccination effort. Further, the mask mandate will not reduce community spread in places like bars and restaurants where patrons remove their masks. These environments are known sources of community spread, and thus, the proof of vaccination requirement is a more effective alternative.



Fitness facilities on the other hand, have not been a source of community spread throughout the pandemic, with or without a mask mandate. The DCFA has aggregated check-in data and reported cases over the past 18 months that supports these statements. As a side note, our recent member survey shows that over 98% of VIDA Members are fully vaccinated ... no doubt a tremendous factor in the zero community spread we have at our 6 locations.



The delta variant has indeed infected fully vaccinated individuals. However, breakthrough cases very rarely result in serious health issues or hospitalization. The US Surgeon General recently reported that over 97% of delta variant hospitalizations were from unvaccinated individuals.

DC's fitness facilities are not a source of community spread. They are where people go to stay healthy and fight off infection. Mask mandates keep people away from these facilities. Our stance is simple ... Require vaccinations. Make masks optional. We applaud the decision of DC gay bars to require proof of vaccination. It is absolutely the right decision, and it should be a citywide mandate.







While this pandemic has been unpredictable and unrelenting, we must continue to follow the data and science in making the best decisions for public health. We also need to keep the city open and our citizens engaged in fitness.



