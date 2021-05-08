Proof of COVID vaccination is required now at DC gym VIDA Fitness

WASHINGTON — VIDA Fitness will require proof of vaccination for people and customers entering its fitness facilities, according to a news release from the company.
The announcement by VIDA comes as a variety of businesses and establishments have started to require vaccination proof for customers and patrons.
VIDA Fitness said it believes that proof of vaccination requirement to go indoors can reduce hospitalizations by 90% and virtually eliminate deaths, according to its news release.
The company spoke about how its decision is based on the delta variant hitting communities in the DMV and its belief that the mask mandates in D.C. are not fully what is needed to combat the spread — VIDA, and many health officials, believe vaccinations are the answer.
"To date, Mayor Bowser has not supported a citywide vaccination requirement for fitness facilities. As a result, we have decided to move forward with our own mandatory vaccination requirement here at VIDA," said the company. "
While this pandemic has been unpredictable and unrelenting, we must continue to follow the data and science in making the best decisions for public health."
Currently, VIDA had six locations in the greater Washington, D.C. area. The company has reported that a recent member survey shows that over 98% of VIDA Members are fully vaccinated.
The US Surgeon General recently reported that over 97% of delta variant hospitalizations were from unvaccinated individuals.
WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on places in the DMV requiring proof of vaccination as information comes into our newsroom.
