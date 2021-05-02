Here are 8 ways you can register for a vaccine in Montgomery County

It turns out that signing up with the county doesn't actually mean you're registered with every place offering COVID-19 vaccines.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — With limited supply, getting a coronavirus vaccine anywhere can be a complicated process right now. In Montgomery County, for example, there are eight different places people can sign up to get a vaccine. But registering with the county doesn't actually mean an individual is registered at all places offering the shots, like hospitals and pharmacies.

That means a person signed up through the county's health department isn't automatically granted access to every venue where they could receive a vaccination. The vaccine rollout process has people register, then they'll be contacted by the county or other clinic to schedule an appointment for getting the shot.

The two vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Pfizer and Moderna, both require two doses, so people will need another appointment for the second shot.

The multitude of ways people can sign up for the vaccine in Montgomery County can be confusing and time-consuming. In an update on the vaccine process Tuesday, the county listed eight places where people are able to register:



Maryland is in week 8 of its vaccine rollout, and WUSA9 has exclusively learned that Montgomery County received 40% fewer vaccine doses this week than in the previous week, despite assurances from President Joe Biden that states would receive a 16% increase in doses this week.

Montgomery, Maryland's most populous county, is third to last in the state with the proportion of its population who've received vaccines, according to the Department of Health.

Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said on average the county has been receiving about 7,000 doses a week, adding up to a little more than 30,000 doses. He said the supply shortage is causing the county to restrict doses to fewer groups.