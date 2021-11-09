'No arm left behind' | Maryland volunteers go door-to-door to encourage vaccination

The Community COVID-19 Vaccination Project targets areas with low vaccination rates.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has launched the Community COVID-19 Vaccination Project. It's a community-based, door-to-door canvassing effort to directly engage Marylanders living in areas with low vaccination rates. Beginning in mid-September, canvassing will continue through June 2022, health officials said.

“We have made tremendous progress in vaccinating Marylanders against COVID-19, yet we understand that some unvaccinated residents still need more information,” MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader said in a release. “By going door-to-door and sharing information, we can help more Marylanders make an informed decision about getting vaccinated as we continue our efforts to ensure there is no arm left behind.”

Funded through a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cooperative agreement, the Community COVID-19 Vaccination Project supports broad-based vaccine distribution to ensure greater vaccine equity and access to those disproportionately affected by COVID-19. MDH’s Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities (MHHD) has awarded $2 million to 20 community-based organizations to provide hard-to-reach Marylanders with enhanced access to vaccines, testing and health education resources.

Volunteers will conduct door-to-door visits in areas identified through ZIP code analysis as having low vaccination rates and provide information about local vaccination locations and testing, officials said.

“We’re urging everyone in these most vulnerable communities to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated,” said MHHD Deputy Director Dr. Mark Martin. “These door-to-door efforts are important in generating awareness, addressing vaccine hesitancy through education and saving lives.”