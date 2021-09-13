Rapid COVID-19 tests expected to arrive at Maryland's largest school district this week

The goal is to keep kids in class and out of quarantine.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Rapid COVID-19 tests will soon be available in Maryland‘s largest school district. It’s the latest move Montgomery County Public Schools plans to take to help keep kids stay safe in the classroom.

More than 1,500 students were sent home to quarantine during the first two weeks of class. As a way to minimize quarantines moving forward, a school district spokesperson said they expect to receive the rapid COVID-19 test kits from the state by the end of the week.

Another change to the reopening plan in Montgomery County is that all staff will now be required to be vaccinated.

At a school board meeting Thursday evening, district leaders voted unanimously to pass a resolution requiring all employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a spokesperson from MCPS, proof of the first vaccine is required by Sept. 30 and proof of the second is required by Oct. 29.

MCPS said documented medical exemptions will be accepted.

Previously, unvaccinated employees would have to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. The unanimous vote also removed the option to instead be tested.

In case you missed it, this community message includes information about COVID-19 testing in schools, mandatory staff vaccination, and new student vaccination requirements for winter and spring sports: https://t.co/C4oQhYHwKA pic.twitter.com/xaG15HQTkG — MCPS (@MCPS) September 10, 2021

Montgomery County Public Schools also updated the requirements for students participating in winter and spring sports.

Beginning Nov. 15, all students enrolled in school athletics will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Loudoun and Fairfax Counties also implemented similar policies requiring students to receive the vaccine if they wish to participate in school sports.

Prince William County is also considering whether to enforce weekly COVID-19 testing for employees not vaccinated. District leaders said nearly 80% of school employees are vaccinated.

As of Aug. 13, MCPS has put several other safety measures in place: