These Maryland ZIP codes are falling behind in COVID-19 vaccinations, data shows

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland communities are lagging behind when it comes to their vaccination numbers.
On Wednesday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s office shared data revealing which ZIP codes in Maryland counties have the highest numbers of unvaccinated adults.
In the WUSA9 viewing area, the three ZIP codes with the most unvaccinated adults were 21740 in Hagerstown, 20744 in Fort Washington, and 20743 in Capitol Heights.
In 20743, Maryland data shows more than 16,500 people here have not gotten a shot and only 46% of the ZIP code is vaccinated.
Katrina Randolph, owner of Tre Shadez Hair Studio in Capitol Heights, is working to fix that.
In June, her Capitol Heights salon held a vaccine clinic for local youth and adults in partnership with the University of Maryland and Luminis Health.
She said a lot of young people in the Prince George’s County have been misinformed about the vaccine.
"They said the vaccine was made pretty fast,” Randolph said. “They think they're trying to depopulate the African-American community.”
She said she tells her clients and people in the community one thing in response.
"Just do your research,” she said. “Don't go on misinformation off of social media."
The effort to vaccinate young people is of great importance to the Prince George’s County Public Schools system as well.
It is holding free vaccine clinics, throughout the summer, for its students ages 12 and up.
The clinics are run by the Prince George’s County Health Department and parental consent is required for vaccination, according to the school district.
Students are also required to bring their completed consent forms to the mobile vaccine clinic sites.
Information on where to find the PGCPS mobile vaccine clinics can be found here and below:
HOURS: 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, July 15
William Wirt Middle School| 6200 Tuckerman St., Riverdale
- Friday, July 16
Surrattsville High School | 6101 Garden Drive, Clinton
- Monday, July 26
DuVal High School | 9880 Good Luck Road, Lanham
- Tuesday, July 27
Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School | 12650 Brooke Lane, Upper Marlboro
- Wednesday, July 28
Charles Herbert Flowers High School | 10001 Ardwick Ardmore Road, Springdale
- Thursday, July 29
Ernest E. Just Middle School | 1300 Campus Way N, Mitchelville
Laurel High School | 8000 Cherry Lane, Laurel
- Friday, July 30
Bowie High School | 15200 Annapolis Road, Bowie
High Point High School | 3601 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville