These Maryland ZIP codes are falling behind in COVID-19 vaccinations, data shows

Some local leaders and businesses are working to encourage people to get a shot no matter what.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland communities are lagging behind when it comes to their vaccination numbers.

On Wednesday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s office shared data revealing which ZIP codes in Maryland counties have the highest numbers of unvaccinated adults.

In the WUSA9 viewing area, the three ZIP codes with the most unvaccinated adults were 21740 in Hagerstown, 20744 in Fort Washington, and 20743 in Capitol Heights.

In 20743, Maryland data shows more than 16,500 people here have not gotten a shot and only 46% of the ZIP code is vaccinated.

Katrina Randolph, owner of Tre Shadez Hair Studio in Capitol Heights, is working to fix that.

In June, her Capitol Heights salon held a vaccine clinic for local youth and adults in partnership with the University of Maryland and Luminis Health.

She said a lot of young people in the Prince George’s County have been misinformed about the vaccine.

Here is a list of the top two zip codes in each Maryland county with the most unvaccinated adults: pic.twitter.com/JE72swSY30 — Michael Ricci (@riccimike) July 14, 2021

"They said the vaccine was made pretty fast,” Randolph said. “They think they're trying to depopulate the African-American community.”

She said she tells her clients and people in the community one thing in response.

"Just do your research,” she said. “Don't go on misinformation off of social media."

The effort to vaccinate young people is of great importance to the Prince George’s County Public Schools system as well.

It is holding free vaccine clinics, throughout the summer, for its students ages 12 and up.

The clinics are run by the Prince George’s County Health Department and parental consent is required for vaccination, according to the school district.

Students are also required to bring their completed consent forms to the mobile vaccine clinic sites.

Information on where to find the PGCPS mobile vaccine clinics can be found here and below:

HOURS: 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.