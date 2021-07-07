$50,000 for 20 vaccinated Maryland teens, Gov. Hogan announces

Every Monday, teens between the ages of 12 and 17 who are vaccinated in Maryland have a chance to win a $50,000 scholarship prize.

MARYLAND, USA — Young, vaccinated Marylanders will now have a shot at getting thousands off of their college tuition, thanks to a new announcement from Gov. Larry Hogan. Every Monday, teens vaccinated in Maryland have a chance to win a $50,000 scholarship prize.

The new $1 million “VaxU Scholarship Promotion” program will involve statewide drawings where vaccinated residents between the ages of 12 and 17 will get a chance to win one of 20 scholarship prizes. Winners will receive the scholarship in the form of a Prepaid College Trust or College Investment Plan from Maryland 529 to cover the tuition and fees for a public four-year college or university.

All who provided a Maryland address at the time of their shot and those who received the vaccine in Maryland and not at a federal facility are automatically entered into the promotion one time. Anyone eligible will continue to be entered into the pool of potential winners for each drawing, unless they are removed for having won previously.

The drawings will begin on Monday, July 12 and end on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 6. Two winners will be chosen each Monday leading up to the holiday, at which point four winners will be chosen in that finale drawing.

The program provides another incentive for Maryland residents to continue getting vaccinated, something that the state continues to encourage.

“It is clearer than ever that these vaccines are extremely effective, but those who are unvaccinated do remain at risk, especially with the highly transmissible variants,” Hogan said.

11) According to state health officials:

-95% of all new COVID cases reported in Maryland last month were people who have not been vaccinated

-93% of all new COVID hospitalizations were unvaccinated Marylanders

-100% of all COVID deaths in June were unvaccinated Marylanders — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) July 7, 2021

There are some Marylanders who will not be eligible for the scholarship prizes, all of whom are listed on the Maryland Higher Education Commission website.

“Any officer, official, contractor or employee of MDH, Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC), or the Governor's Office who assisted in the creation of this promotion, or in carrying out any of the drawings, or such officer’s, official’s or employee’s immediate family (spouse or domestic partner, child, parent, parent-in-law, or sibling) who resides in the same residence as the officer, official or employee,” it reads. “In addition, the winner must be independently verified by MHEC personnel to be eligible for the scholarship prize based on information required to be submitted to MHEC.”