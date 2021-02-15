How to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Just because you're eligible doesn't mean making an appointment will be easy. These resources can help.

WASHINGTON — So you want to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but need to know how to book an appointment. You’re in the right place.

Here's the catch: Just because you're eligible does not mean making an appointment will be easy. Supply is still much lower than demand. But below, we've provided all the information we can find with step-by-step instructions.

DC

1. AM I ELIGIBLE?

DC is now vaccinating the following people:

- Individuals who work in health care settings

- Members of the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Dept.

- Residents of long-term and intermediate care facilities and residents of community residential facilities/group homes

- DC residents who are 65 years old and older

- Individuals experiencing homelessness

- Members of the Metropolitan Police Department

- Teachers and staff who are, or will be, working in person at a DCPS school or a DC public charter school

- Department of Corrections employees and residents

- Continuity of Government Operations personnel

- Licensed child care providers and teachers and staff of independent schools in DC

2. YES, I AM ELIGIBLE! HOW CAN I BOOK AN APPOINTMENT?

Hooray! For general vaccine rollout information visit this link: https://coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccine

Individuals who work in health care settings and DC residents who are 65 and older, here’s how to make an appointment:

Visit vaccinate.dc.gov

Scroll all the way to the bottom to where it says “Schedule an Appointment”

If there are available appointments, there will be a blue button that says “Proceed to Vaccination Registration Portal.”

Otherwise, you will see a gray box that says “No appointments currently available.” If that’s the case, you can click “Sign up to get vaccine updates here” below that box to get alerts by text or email when more appointments open up.

For others who are eligible:

Visit vaccinate.dc.gov

Scroll down to find the instructions for your category.

If you are a hospital or health center patient or who is 65 or older, visit the hospital or health center website where you are a patient (linked on the web page above) for instructions on how to register for an appointment.

Need transportation? Visit the same website above and scroll down to the “Need Transportation?” section. The District’s Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) cover all transportation, free of charge, to and from appointments.

Need extra help?

Download a DC Vaccination Appointment Guide with step-by-step instructions: https://coronavirus.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/coronavirus/page_content/attachments/Vaccination-Appointment-Guide-1-28-2021-GENRAL.pdf

You can also call 855-363-0333.

Maryland

1. AM I ELIGIBLE?

Here's who is eligible to be vaccinated in Maryland:

All licensed, registered and certified health care providers

Front line hospital staff

Nursing home residents and staff

Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Assisted living, independent living, behavioral health and developmentally disabled group homes, and other congregate facilities

Law enforcement and firefighters, EMS

Education staff, including K-12 teachers, support staff and daycare providers

Correctional health staff and officers

Public safety workers not covered in Phase 1A

Health care workers not covered in Phase 1A, including but not limited to lab services, public health, vaccine manufacturing and other health care professions

Front line judiciary staff

Continuity of government

Food/agriculture production, critical manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service, public mass transit, grocery store employees

Veterinarians and support staff

Clergy and other essential support for houses of worship

Adults age 65 and older

Individuals who are currently receiving hospital-based treatment, including in hospital outpatient centers AND diagnosed with at least one of the following conditions:

Cancer patients who are currently in active treatment

End stage renal disease patients requiring hemodialysis

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Solid organ transplant recipients

Sickle cell disease patients

Diabetic patients (Type 1 and Type 2)

PLEASE NOTE: Some counties are not on the same page with the state with their vaccine rollouts - so it's a good idea to check with your local health department to confirm your eligibility. And another thing - supply is extremely limited. So even if you are eligible, it may take a while to schedule an appointment.

2. YES, I AM ELIGIBLE! HOW CAN I BOOK AN APPOINTMENT?

Hooray! For general vaccine rollout information in Maryland, visit these sites:

Now, let’s walk you through booking your appointment. There are many ways to schedule a vaccine in Maryland. Here they are, listed below.

Sign up through your county. The links and phone numbers for each Maryland county are listed in the next section (alphabetically)

Use Maryland’s vaccination site locator. You will need to contact the clinic indicated to schedule an appointment and then the clinic will verify your eligibility to be vaccinated. Visit the vaccine site locator here: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c&find=

The Maryland Health Dept. has a vaccination website for public clinics in each county (including the mass vaccination sites at the Baltimore Convention Center and Six Flags America), where you can also preregister with providers: www.marylandvax.org

Contact your local pharmacy. Pharmacies with online scheduling: Walgreens, Rite Aid, CVS, Safeway, Giant Pharmacy, Walmart, Sam's Club

Contact local hospitals.

You can find Maryland COVID-19 vaccination sites at retail locations (including Safeway and Rite Aid) listed here: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/maryland-retail-vaccination-sites.

Veterans enrolled in Veteran Affairs Healthcare: Washington DC VA Medical Center https://www.washingtondc.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp or Martinsburg VA Medical Center https://www.martinsburg.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp

Talk to your health care provider; many are planning to offer the vaccine to priority patients when they can get it.

Below, you can view vaccination and registration information for each county. Counties are listed in alphabetical order. To save time scrolling, on a Mac, press the “command” and “F” keys on your keyboard. On a PC, press the CTRL and "F" keys. Then, type your county into the search box that appears.

Allegany County

Visit this website: https://health.maryland.gov/allegany/Pages/COVIDVaccination.aspx

You can also call your local senior center to register over the phone. Those phone numbers are below.

Cumberland Senior Center: 301-783-1721, 301-783-1809 or 301-783-1710

Frostburg Senior Center: 301-689-5510

George’s Creek Senior Center: 301-783-1842

Westernport Senior Center: 301-359-9930

Anne Arundel County

Visit this website: https://aahealth.org/covidvaccines/

If you are eligible, click “Sign up here” in the maroon box to preregister.

Here's the direct preregistration link: https://aacounty.org/covidvax

They will contact you when it’s your turn to book an appointment.

You can also call the COVID Health Line: 410-222-7256 M-F 8am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

Baltimore County

General Vaccine Information: https://coronavirusvaccineoutreach-bc-gis.hub.arcgis.com

They will contact you when it’s your turn to book an appointment!

You can also call 410-887-2243

Baltimore City

Visit this website: https://coronavirus.baltimorecity.gov/covid-19-vaccine-information/priority-group-1a

Scroll down for instructions.

You can also call 410-396-2273

Calvert County

Visit this website: https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/vaccine

Click “COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-registration form” in purple

You can also call 410-535-0218

Caroline County

Visit this website: https://carolinecovid19.org/vax

You can also call 410-479-5880

Carroll County

Visit this website: https://cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination/

Scroll down and click the yellow box that says “NEW! COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Forms!”

You can also call 410-876-4848

Cecil County

Visit this website: https://cecilcountyhealth.org/coronavirus/vaccination/

Scroll down for COVID-19 vaccination info, resources and pre-registration.

Direct link to pre-registration form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeXyOjlEIFStJkjBuNCpdR-w9rj2AcruHKGMP2I1Mq5Lg2QDw/viewform

Step-by-step vaccine registration instructions: https://cecilcountyhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/PDF-CCHD-VAX-REGISTRATION-PROCESS-01_27_2021.pdf

You can also call 410-996-1005

Charles County

Visit this website: https://charlescountyhealth.org/covid19-vaccine-registration/

You can also call 301-609-6900

Dorchester County

For county vaccine info and resources: www.dorchesterhealth.org/index.php?page=COVID-19

You can also call 211, a call line that’s available 24/7. The Dorchester County Health Department number is 410-228-3223 and is available M-F 8-4:30.

Frederick County

Visit this website: https://health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine

Vaccine interest form: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=LTTGSAY4Q0id7GpAsbuHNwWNYN1Yz5tBp0XTFg0s7vVUMENLRVNLTkJJT1gyMkFaOTVLT0xSUTUwViQlQCN0PWcu

You can also call the Frederick County COVID-19 Appointment Line, available M-F 8-5. See more info below.

English: 301-600-7900

Spanish: 301-600-7905

Garrett County

Visit this website: https://garretthealth.org/covid-19-information/

When appointments are available, a registration link is available at the top of the homepage at garretthealth.org.

You can also call 301-334-7698

Harford County

Visit this website: https://harfordcountyhealth.com/the-harford-county-covid-19-vaccination-plan/

Vaccine screening form: http://harfordcountyhealth.com/harfordcovidvax/

You can also call 410-612-1779

Howard County

Visit this website: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Vaccine registration information: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine-Registration-Guidance

You can also call the Howard County Health Department at 410-313-6300

Kent County

Visit this website: https://kenthd.org/covid-19/

You can also call the Kent County Health Department at 1-410-778-1350

Montgomery County

General vaccine information: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Scroll down and click the red “preregister” button if you are eligible.

You can also call 311. If you’re outside of Montgomery County, call 240-777-0311

Prince George’s County

Visit this website: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

You can also call the Prince George’s County Health Department at 301-883-7879

Queen Anne’s County

Visit this website: https://www.qac.org/1460/COVID-19-Vaccination-Info

You can also call Queen Anne’s County Health Department Call Center at 443-262-9900, available M-F 8-4:30

Somerset County

Visit this website: https://somersethealth.org/community-health-services/coronavirus-covid-19/

Scroll down for vaccine information.

If you are eligible and want to schedule an appointment for a vaccination send an email to somerset.covidvax@maryland.gov

You can also call the Somerset County COVID-19 Hotline at 443-523-1920

St. Mary’s County

Visit this website: http://www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine/

Scroll down for vaccine registration information and instructions.

You can also call 301-475-4200 ext. 1049. Due to call volumes you may need to leave a message and wait for a return call.

Talbot County

Visit this website: https://talbotcovid19.org/

Scroll down to complete an interest form for your category.

You can also call the Talbot County Health Department at 410-819-5600

Washington County

Visit this website: https://www.washco-md.net/coronavirus-info/vaccine/

Scroll down for vaccination information. Click the big yellow button for your category to submit a wait list registration.

You can also call the Washington County Senior COVID Vaccine Call List Assistance Hotline at 1-833-231-1852

Wicomico County

Visit this website: https://www.wicomicohealth.org/

Instructions to book an appointment: https://www.wicomicohealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/How-do-I-get-a-COVID-19-Vaccine_.jpg

You can also call 410-912-6889

Worcester County

Visit this website: https://worcesterhealth.org/news/1755-covid-vaccine-registration-by-phase scroll down for registration instructions and vaccine information.

You can also call 667-253-2140 to register for the clinic waiting list.

Virginia

1. AM I ELIGIBLE?

Click the link below to take a survey and find out when you can get vaccinated:

And you can find out which phase your health district is vaccinating at the link below: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/phase-by-health-district/

PLEASE NOTE: Supply is extremely limited. Even if you are eligible, it may take a while to schedule an appointment.

2. YES, I AM ELIGIBLE! HOW CAN I BOOK AN APPOINTMENT?

Hooray! For general vaccine rollout information in Virginia, visit this site: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

Now, let’s walk you through booking your appointment. There are many ways to schedule a vaccine in Virginia:

Health care personnel: you should be vaccinated at your workplace. If you are a healthcare worker who can’t access the vaccine through your employer, call the local health department where you work or contact the VDH COVID-19 Call Center at 877-275-8343 for assistance.

Residents of long-term care facilities: you should be vaccinated at your facility through partnerships with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.

Essential workers: check with your employers to see if employer-based vaccination clinics are being held. If not, pre-register with the local health department where you work.

Anyone else who is eligible: previously, you were told to pre-register with your local health department or health district. Virginia is now launching a centralized, statewide system at vaccinate.virginia.gov on Feb. 16 (Fairfax County has opted out. If you are a Fairfax resident skip to the next bullet point). According to the state Dept. of Health, "existing waiting lists will be imported to the new system and pre-registration will be temporarily unavailable throughout Virginia. All individuals who have previously filled out a survey or form or signed up for a waitlist to be vaccinated through their local health district will be automatically imported into the new statewide system." People will keep their current place in line and will be able to search that they are in the new system as of Tuesday morning, according to the Dept. of Health.

Fairfax County chose to opt out of the centralized state system. The County launched its own vaccine dashboard here and you can register for a vaccine in Fairfax County at this website: https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine/registration

Reach out to your local pharmacy. Many pharmacies and medical facilities have their own vaccine registration websites. CVS Pharmacy is administering COVID-19 vaccines to those who are eligible at locations throughout the state. Bookings are open online. You can register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. You can also call 800-746-7287.

While vaccine registration will be centralized at vaccinate.virginia.gov starting Feb. 16, local health departments continue to serve as a resource for local updates and announcements. Local health department websites and phone numbers are below, organized in alphabetical order. To save time scrolling, hold down the “command” and “F” keys on your keyboard. Then, type your county into the search box that appears.

You can also call 703-746-4996

You can also call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 703-228-7999

Blue Ridge: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/blue-ridge/covid-19-vaccination/ Albemarle Charlottesville Fluvanna Greene Louisa Nelson



You can also call the BRHD COVID hotline at 434-972-6261 (open M-F 8am-4:30pm)

Central Shenandoah: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-shenandoah/covid-19-vaccine-information/ Augusta: 540-332-7830 Bath: 540-839-7246 Buena Vista City: 540-261-2149 Harrisonburg: 540-574-5102 Highland: 540-468-2270 Lexington: 540-463-3185 Rockbridge: 540-463-3185 Rockingham: 540-574-5100 Staunton: 540-332-7830 Waynesboro: 540-949-0137

Central Virginia: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-virginia/ Amherst Appomattox Bedford Campbell Lynchburg



You can also call the CVHD Call Center: 434-477-5965

You can also call the Southside COVID-19 hotline at 757-683-2745 M-F 9am-12:30pm and 1:30pm-5pm

Chesterfield: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/chesterfield/ Chesterfield Colonial Heights Powhatan



You can also call the Chesterfield Health District Coronavirus Hotline M-F 8am-4:30pm at 804-318-8207

Chickahominy: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/chickahominy/ Charles City Goochland Hanover New Kent



You can also call the Chickahominy Health District Call Center 8am-4:30pm M-F at 804-365-3240

Crater: https://vdh.virginia.gov/crater/ Dinwiddie Emporia Greensville Hopewell Petersburg Prince George Surry Sussex



You can also call COVID-19 General Information: 804-862-8989

Cumberland Plateau: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/cumberland-plateau/vaccine/ Buchanan Dickenson Russell Tazewell



You can also call 276-889-7621

Eastern Shore: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/eastern-shore/ Accomack Northampton



You can also call 757-787-5880

Fairfax: https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine Fairfax Fairfax City Falls Church



Fairfax County chose to opt out of the centralized state system. The County launched its own vaccine dashboard here and you can register for a vaccine in Fairfax County at this website: https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine/registration

You can also call 703-246-2411 M-F 8am-4:30pm

You can also call the Hampton/Peninsula Health Districts’ Vaccine Hotline: 757-594-7496

You can also call the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Districts Call Center at 804-205-3501

You can also call 703-737-8300 Monday-Sunday, 9am-5pm.

Mount Rogers: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers-vaccine/ Bland Bristol Carroll Galax Grayson Smyth Washington Wythe



You can also call the contacts below.

Karen Shelton, Health Director: 276-781-7450

Patricia B. Vanhoy, Nurse Manager Sr: 276-781-7450

New River: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river/ Floyd Giles Montgomery Pulaski Radford



You can also call 540-838-8222

You can also call 757-664-7468

Peninsula: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/peninsula/ James City Newport News Poquoson Williamsburg York



You can also call 757-594-7496 9am - 4pm M-F

You can also call 434-766-9828

You can also call 757-393-8585

Prince William: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/prince-william/ Manassas City Manassas Park Prince William



You can also call 703-872-7759

Rappahannock: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock/ Caroline Fredericksburg King George Spotsylvania Stafford



You can also call 540-899-4797

Rappahannock Rapidan: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock-rapidan/ Culpeper Fauquier Madison Orange Rappahannock



You can also call 540-308-6072

You can also call: 804-205-3501

You can also call 540-283-5050

Southside: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/southside/ Brunswick Halifax Mecklenburg



You can also call 434-738-6545

Three Rivers: https://www/vdh.virginia.gov/three-rivers/ Essex Gloucester King and Queen King William Lancaster Mathews Middlesex Northumberland Richmond County Westmoreland



You can also call the COVID-19 Resource Center: 804-824-2733

You can also call 757-683-2745

West Piedmont: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/west-piedmont/ Franklin: 540-484-0314 Henry: 276-638-2311 Martinsville: 276-638-2311 Patrick: 276-693-2069

Western Tidewater: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/western-tidewater/vaccine-information/ Franklin City: 757-562-6109 Isle of Wight: 757-279-3070 Southampton: 757-653-3040 Suffolk: 757-514-4781

