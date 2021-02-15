How to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in DC, Maryland and Virginia

WASHINGTON — So you want to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but need to know how to book an appointment. You’re in the right place.
Here's the catch: Just because you're eligible does not mean making an appointment will be easy. Supply is still much lower than demand. But below, we've provided all the information we can find with step-by-step instructions.
DC
1. AM I ELIGIBLE?
DC is now vaccinating the following people:
- Individuals who work in health care settings
- Members of the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Dept.
- Residents of long-term and intermediate care facilities and residents of community residential facilities/group homes
- DC residents who are 65 years old and older
- Individuals experiencing homelessness
- Members of the Metropolitan Police Department
- Teachers and staff who are, or will be, working in person at a DCPS school or a DC public charter school
- Department of Corrections employees and residents
- Continuity of Government Operations personnel
- Licensed child care providers and teachers and staff of independent schools in DC
2. YES, I AM ELIGIBLE! HOW CAN I BOOK AN APPOINTMENT?
Hooray! For general vaccine rollout information visit this link: https://coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccine
Individuals who work in health care settings and DC residents who are 65 and older, here’s how to make an appointment:
- Visit vaccinate.dc.gov
- Scroll all the way to the bottom to where it says “Schedule an Appointment”
- If there are available appointments, there will be a blue button that says “Proceed to Vaccination Registration Portal.”
- Otherwise, you will see a gray box that says “No appointments currently available.” If that’s the case, you can click “Sign up to get vaccine updates here” below that box to get alerts by text or email when more appointments open up.
For others who are eligible:
- Visit vaccinate.dc.gov
- Scroll down to find the instructions for your category.
If you are a hospital or health center patient or who is 65 or older, visit the hospital or health center website where you are a patient (linked on the web page above) for instructions on how to register for an appointment.
Need transportation? Visit the same website above and scroll down to the “Need Transportation?” section. The District’s Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) cover all transportation, free of charge, to and from appointments.
Need extra help?
Download a DC Vaccination Appointment Guide with step-by-step instructions: https://coronavirus.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/coronavirus/page_content/attachments/Vaccination-Appointment-Guide-1-28-2021-GENRAL.pdf
You can also call 855-363-0333.
Maryland
1. AM I ELIGIBLE?
Here's who is eligible to be vaccinated in Maryland:
- All licensed, registered and certified health care providers
- Front line hospital staff
- Nursing home residents and staff
- Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities
- Assisted living, independent living, behavioral health and developmentally disabled group homes, and other congregate facilities
- Law enforcement and firefighters, EMS
- Education staff, including K-12 teachers, support staff and daycare providers
- Correctional health staff and officers
- Public safety workers not covered in Phase 1A
- Health care workers not covered in Phase 1A, including but not limited to lab services, public health, vaccine manufacturing and other health care professions
- Front line judiciary staff
- Continuity of government
- Food/agriculture production, critical manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service, public mass transit, grocery store employees
- Veterinarians and support staff
- Clergy and other essential support for houses of worship
- Adults age 65 and older
- Individuals who are currently receiving hospital-based treatment, including in hospital outpatient centers AND diagnosed with at least one of the following conditions:
- Cancer patients who are currently in active treatment
- End stage renal disease patients requiring hemodialysis
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Solid organ transplant recipients
- Sickle cell disease patients
- Diabetic patients (Type 1 and Type 2)
PLEASE NOTE: Some counties are not on the same page with the state with their vaccine rollouts - so it's a good idea to check with your local health department to confirm your eligibility. And another thing - supply is extremely limited. So even if you are eligible, it may take a while to schedule an appointment.
2. YES, I AM ELIGIBLE! HOW CAN I BOOK AN APPOINTMENT?
Hooray! For general vaccine rollout information in Maryland, visit these sites:
Now, let’s walk you through booking your appointment. There are many ways to schedule a vaccine in Maryland. Here they are, listed below.
- Sign up through your county. The links and phone numbers for each Maryland county are listed in the next section (alphabetically)
- Use Maryland’s vaccination site locator. You will need to contact the clinic indicated to schedule an appointment and then the clinic will verify your eligibility to be vaccinated. Visit the vaccine site locator here: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c&find=
- The Maryland Health Dept. has a vaccination website for public clinics in each county (including the mass vaccination sites at the Baltimore Convention Center and Six Flags America), where you can also preregister with providers: www.marylandvax.org
- Contact your local pharmacy.
- Pharmacies with online scheduling: Walgreens, Rite Aid, CVS, Safeway, Giant Pharmacy, Walmart, Sam's Club
- Contact local hospitals.
- You can find Maryland COVID-19 vaccination sites at retail locations (including Safeway and Rite Aid) listed here: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/maryland-retail-vaccination-sites.
- Veterans enrolled in Veteran Affairs Healthcare: Washington DC VA Medical Center https://www.washingtondc.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp or Martinsburg VA Medical Center https://www.martinsburg.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp
- Talk to your health care provider; many are planning to offer the vaccine to priority patients when they can get it.
Below, you can view vaccination and registration information for each county. Counties are listed in alphabetical order. To save time scrolling, on a Mac, press the “command” and “F” keys on your keyboard. On a PC, press the CTRL and "F" keys. Then, type your county into the search box that appears.
- Allegany County
Visit this website: https://health.maryland.gov/allegany/Pages/COVIDVaccination.aspx
You can also call your local senior center to register over the phone. Those phone numbers are below.
Cumberland Senior Center: 301-783-1721, 301-783-1809 or 301-783-1710
Frostburg Senior Center: 301-689-5510
George’s Creek Senior Center: 301-783-1842
Westernport Senior Center: 301-359-9930
- Anne Arundel County
Visit this website: https://aahealth.org/covidvaccines/
If you are eligible, click “Sign up here” in the maroon box to preregister.
Here's the direct preregistration link: https://aacounty.org/covidvax
They will contact you when it’s your turn to book an appointment.
You can also call the COVID Health Line: 410-222-7256 M-F 8am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.
- Baltimore County
General Vaccine Information: https://coronavirusvaccineoutreach-bc-gis.hub.arcgis.com
Preregistration link: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/c268c6f40463480baae69154b7845ffd
They will contact you when it’s your turn to book an appointment!
You can also call 410-887-2243
- Baltimore City
Visit this website: https://coronavirus.baltimorecity.gov/covid-19-vaccine-information/priority-group-1a
Scroll down for instructions.
You can also call 410-396-2273
- Calvert County
Visit this website: https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/vaccine
Click “COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-registration form” in purple
You can also call 410-535-0218
- Caroline County
Visit this website: https://carolinecovid19.org/vax
You can also call 410-479-5880
- Carroll County
Visit this website: https://cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination/
Scroll down and click the yellow box that says “NEW! COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Forms!”
You can also call 410-876-4848
- Cecil County
Visit this website: https://cecilcountyhealth.org/coronavirus/vaccination/
Scroll down for COVID-19 vaccination info, resources and pre-registration.
Direct link to pre-registration form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeXyOjlEIFStJkjBuNCpdR-w9rj2AcruHKGMP2I1Mq5Lg2QDw/viewform
Step-by-step vaccine registration instructions: https://cecilcountyhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/PDF-CCHD-VAX-REGISTRATION-PROCESS-01_27_2021.pdf
You can also call 410-996-1005
- Charles County
Visit this website: https://charlescountyhealth.org/covid19-vaccine-registration/
You can also call 301-609-6900
- Dorchester County
For county vaccine info and resources: www.dorchesterhealth.org/index.php?page=COVID-19
Pre-registration form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe2ikcmmgmpEQVaXSEPeNIYf1RFRUVWVURx4w2XpOBtzfcVQg/viewform
You can also call 211, a call line that’s available 24/7. The Dorchester County Health Department number is 410-228-3223 and is available M-F 8-4:30.
- Frederick County
Visit this website: https://health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine
Vaccine interest form: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=LTTGSAY4Q0id7GpAsbuHNwWNYN1Yz5tBp0XTFg0s7vVUMENLRVNLTkJJT1gyMkFaOTVLT0xSUTUwViQlQCN0PWcu
You can also call the Frederick County COVID-19 Appointment Line, available M-F 8-5. See more info below.
English: 301-600-7900
Spanish: 301-600-7905
- Garrett County
Visit this website: https://garretthealth.org/covid-19-information/
When appointments are available, a registration link is available at the top of the homepage at garretthealth.org.
You can also call 301-334-7698
- Harford County
Visit this website: https://harfordcountyhealth.com/the-harford-county-covid-19-vaccination-plan/
Vaccine screening form: http://harfordcountyhealth.com/harfordcovidvax/
You can also call 410-612-1779
- Howard County
Visit this website: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
Vaccine registration information: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine-Registration-Guidance
You can also call the Howard County Health Department at 410-313-6300
- Kent County
Visit this website: https://kenthd.org/covid-19/
You can also call the Kent County Health Department at 1-410-778-1350
- Montgomery County
General vaccine information: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
Scroll down and click the red “preregister” button if you are eligible.
You can also call 311. If you’re outside of Montgomery County, call 240-777-0311
- Prince George’s County
Visit this website: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
Preregister here: https://covid19vaccination.princegeorgescountymd.gov/
You can also call the Prince George’s County Health Department at 301-883-7879
- Queen Anne’s County
Visit this website: https://www.qac.org/1460/COVID-19-Vaccination-Info
Interest form: https://www.qac.org/FormCenter/Online-Forms-5/COVID19-Vaccine-Interest-Contact-Informa-60
You can also call Queen Anne’s County Health Department Call Center at 443-262-9900, available M-F 8-4:30
- Somerset County
Visit this website: https://somersethealth.org/community-health-services/coronavirus-covid-19/
Scroll down for vaccine information.
If you are eligible and want to schedule an appointment for a vaccination send an email to somerset.covidvax@maryland.gov
You can also call the Somerset County COVID-19 Hotline at 443-523-1920
- St. Mary’s County
Visit this website: http://www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine/
Scroll down for vaccine registration information and instructions.
You can also call 301-475-4200 ext. 1049. Due to call volumes you may need to leave a message and wait for a return call.
- Talbot County
Visit this website: https://talbotcovid19.org/
Scroll down to complete an interest form for your category.
You can also call the Talbot County Health Department at 410-819-5600
- Washington County
Visit this website: https://www.washco-md.net/coronavirus-info/vaccine/
Scroll down for vaccination information. Click the big yellow button for your category to submit a wait list registration.
You can also call the Washington County Senior COVID Vaccine Call List Assistance Hotline at 1-833-231-1852
- Wicomico County
Visit this website: https://www.wicomicohealth.org/
Instructions to book an appointment: https://www.wicomicohealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/How-do-I-get-a-COVID-19-Vaccine_.jpg
You can also call 410-912-6889
- Worcester County
Visit this website: https://worcesterhealth.org/news/1755-covid-vaccine-registration-by-phase scroll down for registration instructions and vaccine information.
You can also call 667-253-2140 to register for the clinic waiting list.
Virginia
1. AM I ELIGIBLE?
Click the link below to take a survey and find out when you can get vaccinated:
And you can find out which phase your health district is vaccinating at the link below: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/phase-by-health-district/
PLEASE NOTE: Supply is extremely limited. Even if you are eligible, it may take a while to schedule an appointment.
2. YES, I AM ELIGIBLE! HOW CAN I BOOK AN APPOINTMENT?
Hooray! For general vaccine rollout information in Virginia, visit this site: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
Now, let’s walk you through booking your appointment. There are many ways to schedule a vaccine in Virginia:
- Health care personnel: you should be vaccinated at your workplace. If you are a healthcare worker who can’t access the vaccine through your employer, call the local health department where you work or contact the VDH COVID-19 Call Center at 877-275-8343 for assistance.
- Residents of long-term care facilities: you should be vaccinated at your facility through partnerships with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.
- Essential workers: check with your employers to see if employer-based vaccination clinics are being held. If not, pre-register with the local health department where you work.
- Anyone else who is eligible: previously, you were told to pre-register with your local health department or health district. Virginia is now launching a centralized, statewide system at vaccinate.virginia.gov on Feb. 16 (Fairfax County has opted out. If you are a Fairfax resident skip to the next bullet point). According to the state Dept. of Health, "existing waiting lists will be imported to the new system and pre-registration will be temporarily unavailable throughout Virginia. All individuals who have previously filled out a survey or form or signed up for a waitlist to be vaccinated through their local health district will be automatically imported into the new statewide system." People will keep their current place in line and will be able to search that they are in the new system as of Tuesday morning, according to the Dept. of Health.
- Fairfax County chose to opt out of the centralized state system. The County launched its own vaccine dashboard here and you can register for a vaccine in Fairfax County at this website: https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine/registration
- Reach out to your local pharmacy. Many pharmacies and medical facilities have their own vaccine registration websites. CVS Pharmacy is administering COVID-19 vaccines to those who are eligible at locations throughout the state. Bookings are open online. You can register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. You can also call 800-746-7287.
While vaccine registration will be centralized at vaccinate.virginia.gov starting Feb. 16, local health departments continue to serve as a resource for local updates and announcements. Local health department websites and phone numbers are below, organized in alphabetical order. To save time scrolling, hold down the “command” and “F” keys on your keyboard. Then, type your county into the search box that appears.
- Alexandria: https://www.alexandriava.gov/Vaccines
You can also call 703-746-4996
- Alleghany: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/alleghany/rcahd-covid-19-vaccine/
- Botetourt: 540-473-8240
- Covington: 540-962-2173
- Craig: 540-864-5136
- Roanoke City: 540-283-5050
- Salem: 540-387-5530
- Vinton: 540-857-7800
- Arlington: https://www.arlingtonva.us/covid-19/vaccines/
You can also call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 703-228-7999
- Blue Ridge: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/blue-ridge/covid-19-vaccination/
- Albemarle
- Charlottesville
- Fluvanna
- Greene
- Louisa
- Nelson
You can also call the BRHD COVID hotline at 434-972-6261 (open M-F 8am-4:30pm)
- Central Shenandoah: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-shenandoah/covid-19-vaccine-information/
- Augusta: 540-332-7830
- Bath: 540-839-7246
- Buena Vista City: 540-261-2149
- Harrisonburg: 540-574-5102
- Highland: 540-468-2270
- Lexington: 540-463-3185
- Rockbridge: 540-463-3185
- Rockingham: 540-574-5100
- Staunton: 540-332-7830
- Waynesboro: 540-949-0137
- Central Virginia: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-virginia/
- Amherst
- Appomattox
- Bedford
- Campbell
- Lynchburg
You can also call the CVHD Call Center: 434-477-5965
You can also call the Southside COVID-19 hotline at 757-683-2745 M-F 9am-12:30pm and 1:30pm-5pm
- Chesterfield: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/chesterfield/
- Chesterfield
- Colonial Heights
- Powhatan
You can also call the Chesterfield Health District Coronavirus Hotline M-F 8am-4:30pm at 804-318-8207
- Chickahominy: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/chickahominy/
- Charles City
- Goochland
- Hanover
- New Kent
You can also call the Chickahominy Health District Call Center 8am-4:30pm M-F at 804-365-3240
- Crater: https://vdh.virginia.gov/crater/
- Dinwiddie
- Emporia
- Greensville
- Hopewell
- Petersburg
- Prince George
- Surry
- Sussex
You can also call COVID-19 General Information: 804-862-8989
- Cumberland Plateau: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/cumberland-plateau/vaccine/
- Buchanan
- Dickenson
- Russell
- Tazewell
You can also call 276-889-7621
- Eastern Shore: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/eastern-shore/
- Accomack
- Northampton
You can also call 757-787-5880
- Fairfax: https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- Fairfax
- Fairfax City
- Falls Church
Fairfax County chose to opt out of the centralized state system. The County launched its own vaccine dashboard here and you can register for a vaccine in Fairfax County at this website: https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine/registration
You can also call 703-246-2411 M-F 8am-4:30pm
You can also call the Hampton/Peninsula Health Districts’ Vaccine Hotline: 757-594-7496
- Henrico: https://henrico.us.health
You can also call the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Districts Call Center at 804-205-3501
- Lenowisco: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/vaccine/
- Lee: 276-346-2011
- Norton: 276-328-8000
- Scott: 276-386-1312
- Wise: 276-328-8000
- Lord Fairfax: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/
- Clarke: 540-955-1033
- Frederick: 540-722-3470
- Page: 540-743-6528
- Shenandoah: 540-459-3733
- Warren: 540-635-3159
- Winchester: 540-722-3470
- Loudoun: https://www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine/
You can also call 703-737-8300 Monday-Sunday, 9am-5pm.
- Mount Rogers: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers-vaccine/
- Bland
- Bristol
- Carroll
- Galax
- Grayson
- Smyth
- Washington
- Wythe
You can also call the contacts below.
Karen Shelton, Health Director: 276-781-7450
Patricia B. Vanhoy, Nurse Manager Sr: 276-781-7450
- New River: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river/
- Floyd
- Giles
- Montgomery
- Pulaski
- Radford
You can also call 540-838-8222
You can also call 757-664-7468
- Peninsula: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/peninsula/
- James City
- Newport News
- Poquoson
- Williamsburg
- York
You can also call 757-594-7496 9am - 4pm M-F
- Piedmont: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/piedmont/
- Amelia: 804-561-2711
- Buckingham: 434-969-4244
- Charlotte: 434-542-5251
- Cumberland: 804-492-4661
- Lunenburg: 434-696-2346
- Nottoway: 434-645-7595
- Prince Edward: 434-392-8187
- Pittsylvania-Danville: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/pittsylvania-danville
You can also call 434-766-9828
You can also call 757-393-8585
- Prince William: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/prince-william/
- Manassas City
- Manassas Park
- Prince William
You can also call 703-872-7759
- Rappahannock: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock/
- Caroline
- Fredericksburg
- King George
- Spotsylvania
- Stafford
You can also call 540-899-4797
- Rappahannock Rapidan: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock-rapidan/
- Culpeper
- Fauquier
- Madison
- Orange
- Rappahannock
You can also call 540-308-6072
You can also call: 804-205-3501
You can also call 540-283-5050
- Southside: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/southside/
- Brunswick
- Halifax
- Mecklenburg
You can also call 434-738-6545
- Three Rivers: https://www/vdh.virginia.gov/three-rivers/
- Essex
- Gloucester
- King and Queen
- King William
- Lancaster
- Mathews
- Middlesex
- Northumberland
- Richmond County
- Westmoreland
You can also call the COVID-19 Resource Center: 804-824-2733
- Virginia Beach: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/virginia-beach/
You can also call 757-683-2745
- West Piedmont: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/west-piedmont/
- Franklin: 540-484-0314
- Henry: 276-638-2311
- Martinsville: 276-638-2311
- Patrick: 276-693-2069
- Western Tidewater: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/western-tidewater/vaccine-information/
- Franklin City: 757-562-6109
- Isle of Wight: 757-279-3070
- Southampton: 757-653-3040
- Suffolk: 757-514-4781
If you have additional questions or information, text us at 202-895-5599.