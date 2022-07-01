COVID-19 school policies across DC, Maryland and Virginia

What are the policies on positive cases, exposures, virtual learning and masking in the DMV? We reached out to every school system to find out.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Nearly two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are still grappling with the best way to deal with the virus. School administrators are finalizing their policies, just weeks before students return to classes.

Our team reached out to more than a dozen school systems in the D.C. region to break down their policies on positive cases, exposures, virtual learning and masking.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

The District has not released its final COVID-19 policies at this time.

"We don't want to get ahead of any upcoming policy announcements as conversations between D.C. agencies are being finalized," wrote a spokesperson for DCPS in early August.

DCPS is planning a Back-To-School Town Hall for Thursday at 5 p.m., in which families will be able to "discuss important topics around student immunizations, health and safety, academics, attendance, and more."

Families can RSVP here, and tune into the Livestream by visiting https://dcpsstrong.com/events.

Ahead of the school year, DCPS announced a "test-to-return" policy in which "all students and staff will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test for the first day of school."

D.C. Schools will distribute COVID-19 test kits beginning Aug. 23 through Aug. 26 with the following schedule:

Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, Aug. 26 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Wednesday, Aug. 24 and Thursday, Aug. 25 from 12:00 to 5:30 pm.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Similar to D.C., Montgomery County has so far declined to offer information on its COVID policies, until more decisions are made.

"We are working closely with the county DHHS on our protocol and will continue to follow CDC and MDOH/MSDE guidance for schools regarding quarantine and isolation procedures for all students and staff," an MCPS spokesperson wrote in early August.

The Montgomery County spokesperson indicated they may release more information as soon as Thursday. District administrators did not offer any timeline for when they may be releasing their COVID-19 policies.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY

As COVID cases soar in Prince George's County, the community spread level was raised to 'high' on the CDC database. As a result, the county made the decision to re-instate mask requirements.

"This is really about our collective village and doing what we need to do," said Meghan Gebreselassie, the Director of Communications. "Again - when it's safe, we look forward to transitioning back to mask-optional. But for now, we are going to err on the side of caution."

Gebreselassie said that PGCPS administrators will assess case numbers to decide when the mask mandate will be lifted.

"Once we see a two-week sustained decline," she said. "That's when we look forward to transitioning back into that mask optional environment."

PGCPS is also advising students and staff to follow the CDC calendar for isolating and quarantining. According to their online resources, they are asking people with positive cases to "stay home for at least five full days from the symptom onset date."

On day six, these students or staff members will be allowed to return to the classroom, so long as they wear a mask, and their "symptoms have resolved including no fever for at least 24 hours without medication."

If a Prince George's County student or staff member is exposed to COVID-19, they will not need to quarantine. If they develop symptoms, they should "immediately be excluded from class."

Gebreselasie said that students will have access to educational materials while isolating at home, but they will not have access to full one-on-one instructional lessons.

"Ask our teachers - it's tough," she said. "I don't think it's as straightforward as people might think it is. And our teachers have persevered through that hybrid environment. And right now, this school year, we're really hoping for a return to less disruption and letting our teachers focus on teaching in the classroom."

FREDERICK COUNTY

A spokesperson for Frederick County sent the following answers to our questions about COVID-19 policy:

If a teacher/student tests positive for COVID-19, how long will they be told to stay out of the classroom?

"Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are excluded from school for five days from the onset of symptoms. Individuals who can properly wear a mask are allowed to return with a face covering for days six to ten. If the individual cannot properly wear a mask, the individual may return if they have a negative test on day five or later; otherwise, they should remain at home for day six through day ten. A negative test on day ten or after is not needed to return."

If a teacher/student has exposure to COVID-19, will they be told to stay out of the classroom?

"Individuals are not excluded from school due to exposure to someone positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing positive cases of COVID-19 is a consideration in our tiered mitigation strategy. Based on the tier of mitigation, individuals will be given a home test kit and close contacts may be asked to quarantine."

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, will virtual lessons be offered?

"FCPS will provide all instructional resources to students via the Schoology learning management system. Students will be able to access instructional support via Google Meet and telephone touchpoints with their teachers. Schools have the ability to increase the level of tutoring support to students by adding additional sessions during and after the school day."

Will masks be required for teachers/students?

"Face coverings are welcomed and encouraged. Schools and buses have face masks available for all who [choose to wear] one. Based on the tier of mitigation, individuals will be required to wear face coverings in impacted cohorts and schools."

What's the policy for alerting parents to an exposure at school?

"A letter is sent home to all families of students present in class the day an individual with a positive case of COVID-19 was present. When a classroom/cohort or school outbreak is declared by MDH, FCPS sends a community notice through our systemic communication tool. The notice provides information regarding the type of outbreak, number of individuals that tested positive, monitoring process and strategies in place to mitigate the spread."

CHARLES COUNTY

A spokesperson for Charles County sent the following answers to our questions about COVID-19 policy:

If a teacher/student tests positive for COVID-19, how long will they be told to stay out of the classroom?

"Staff and students are encouraged to follow directions provided to them by their doctor and/or the local health department. CCPS recommends the use of the CDC quarantine and isolation calculator."

"We have no quarantine or isolation requirements for a student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19. If a student or staff member reports to the school/their supervisor that they have tested positive for COVID-19, CCPS staff will recommend that the parent/guardian/staff member consult with their doctor for quarantine and/or isolation guidance, consult with the local health department and/or follow the CDC recommendations."

If a teacher/student has exposure to COVID-19, will they be told to stay out of the classroom?

"Staff and students are encouraged to follow directions provided to them by their doctor and/or the local health department. CCPS recommends the use of the CDC quarantine and isolation calculator."

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, will virtual lessons be offered?

"CCPS does not have plans to offer virtual lessons for students who test positive for COVID-19."

Will masks be required for teachers/students?

"At this time, masking is an individual choice."

What's the policy for alerting parents to exposure at school?

"CCPS ceased contact tracing, tracking COVID-19 positive cases and providing case-related notifications in March 2022. The Charles County Department of Health and the State of Maryland conduct contact tracing and provide any community notifications they determine appropriate.”

ST. MARY'S COUNTY

When asked for St. Mary's County's COVID-19 policies, a spokesperson sent the following information:

"SMCPS is committed to full-time in-person learning while fostering the health and safety of our students and staff. In an effort to prevent exposure to infectious diseases, including but not limited to the virus that causes COVID-19, SMCPS students and staff are encouraged to stay home when they have signs and symptoms of illness and to follow the direction of the local health department as applicable, as well as their healthcare provider. SMCPS will not be requiring masks at the start of the school year but does support individuals who choose to wear a face covering and recommends that students and staff follow the CDC guidance to promote individual and community wellness. SMCPS works closely with the local health department and has a process in place to notify parents/guardians of potential exposure to communicable illnesses."

ALEXANDRIA CITY

Alexandria City Public School Chief of Student Services and Equity, Dr. Julie Crawford, sent the following responses to our inquiries on COVID-19 policies for the upcoming school year.

If a teacher/student tests positive for COVID-19, how long will they be told to stay out of the classroom?

"Any individual who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate per the most up-to-date guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). They may return to school/work after the specified number of days and so long as symptoms are no longer present. A negative rapid/antigen test result is also strongly recommended prior to returning to school/work.

Families who are in need of an at-home testing kit may reach out to their school nurse. Each clinic will have a supply of at-home COVID testing (rapid/antigen) kits on-hand.

Alexandria City continues to provide COVID testing options, to include Curative mobile sites, free tests through the U.S. Postal Service, and through Neighborhood Health."

If a teacher/student has exposure to COVID-19, will they be told to stay out of the classroom?

"ACPS has suspended contact tracing effective with the 2022-23 school year.

Students and staff who are aware that they are a close contact of an individual who is positive for COVID are strongly encouraged to follow the latest CDC recommendations."

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, will virtual lessons be offered?

"We will continue to provide instructional support to students during their quarantine with live streaming and/or asynchronous virtual learning."

Will masks be required for teachers/students?

"In accordance with Virginia law and CDC guidance, masks are optional in school and on school buses for ACPS students, staff, visitors, and volunteers.

ACPS continues to strongly encourage the wearing of face masks when Alexandria is designated at a Medium or High Community Level per CDC guidance or for those who may be immuno-compromised or otherwise at a higher risk if they contract COVID-19.

The most up-to-date Community Level for Alexandria may be found at the CDC website."

What's the policy for alerting parents to exposure at school?

"Cases will continue to be reported on the ACPS COVID-19 Dashboard. Students, staff, and families can check the dashboard for the most up-to-date information about their school or facility’s recent cases.

ACPS will continue to monitor cases with the goal of identifying potential outbreaks in classrooms and/or schools.

If there are outbreaks, ACPS will work with the school or facility in consultation with the Alexandria Health Department to communicate this information to impacted individuals with recommendations to take additional precautions, such as the wearing of face masks, testing, etc."

ARLINGTON COUNTY

A spokesperson for Arlington County told our team that APS will present updated COVID guidelines at their upcoming board meeting on Thursday.

In the meantime, ACPS sent the following answers to our questions about COVID-19 policy:

If a teacher/student tests positive for COVID-19, how long will they be told to stay out of the classroom?

The APS spokesperson told WUSA9 that individuals who test positive will isolate for five days regardless of vaccination status. Individuals can return on day six if they meet the following:

Fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication

Symptoms are improving or have gone away completely

Able to wear a well-fitting mask for days 6-10 after the end of the 5-day isolation period, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance

If unable to wear a mask when around others, the individual will isolate for 10 days and return on day 11.

If a teacher/student has exposure to COVID-19, will they be told to stay out of the classroom?

"Individuals with up-to-date COVID vaccinations and anyone with a confirmed positive case of COVID in the past 180 days or six months do not have to quarantine. Students or staff who are not up to date with COVID vaccinations, including those that are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be required to quarantine until they test negative for COVID."

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, will virtual lessons be offered?

"No. APS has transitioned to a fully in-person learning model for the 2022-23 school year."

Will masks be required for teachers/students?

"No. Following current CDC and VDOE guidelines, masks are optional for students and staff. APS provides detailed information on masking online."

What's the policy for alerting parents to an exposure at school?

"APS has discontinued contact tracing for individual cases. Contract tracing will occur if there is an outbreak at a school, as with any major illness."

FAIRFAX COUNTY

A spokesperson for Fairfax County directed our team to their Health and Safety Guidance Document for 2022-2023.

According to their policies, a student who tests positive for COVID-19 will be asked to follow the guidelines of the CDC and the VDH. This policy is as follows:

"Your child may return to in-person instruction and activities, including athletics, when your child has met the following criteria:

Student has completed at least five days of isolation; AND

Student is fever free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication; AND

Student’s symptoms have improved or resolved

symptoms have improved or resolved Student wears a well-fitting mask for 5 additional days (day 6 through day 10) after the end of the 5-day isolation period, in accordance with VDH guidance OR

For students who are unable/unwilling to mask for days 6-10, VDH recommends a negative rapid antigen test (includes home test) on or after day 6. If you do not have access to a rapid antigen test kit for this purpose, you may contact your school site. FCPS does not require a negative test to return."

Michelle Boyd, the Assistant Superintendent for Special Services, told our team that virtual learning will be provided for those who are isolating at home starting on their third day.

"The teacher may not traditionally be recording every day's instruction," she said. "But once notified that a student will be out for at least five days, that will initiate this teacher to begin making preparations to record that instruction or to work in partnership with the family for the students to log in."

Boyd said that this virtual learning is imperative to make sure students don't fall behind.

"Five days' absence can make a difference and can impact a student's success," she said. "And so we want to make sure to the greatest extent possible - right now - that we're providing multiple options for students to receive."

Boyd said that they will strongly urge students and staff members to wear masks if the spread level reaches 'high', according to the CDC dashboard. However, she said this decision will ultimately be up to Virginia parents.

"Because we are in Virginia," she said. "Parents have the ability to opt their child out. And in FCPS, no documentation is needed to enact that."

Boyd said that Fairfax County will no longer send alerts to families for isolated cases in a school, although they will send a notification if there is a COVID-19 outbreak.

FAIRFAX CITY

A spokesperson for Fairfax City Public Schools told our team that they contract with Fairfax County Public Schools for education services, and will follow their policies.

LOUDOUN COUNTY

A spokesperson for Loudoun County sent the following answers to our questions about COVID-19 policy:

If a teacher/student tests positive for COVID-19, how long will they be told to stay out of the classroom?

The spokesperson said that students or teachers who have COVID-19 should isolate at home for at least five days after the onset of symptoms. Without symptoms, students should isolate for five days after the date the test was administered. Students can then return to school on day six if symptoms are improved and there has been no fever for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.

If a teacher/student has exposure to COVID-19, will they be told to stay out of the classroom?

"Individuals exposed to COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, are no longer required to quarantine as long as they remain without symptoms."

They added that testing for COVID-19 is recommended as soon as the exposure is identified and again between days three to five.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, will virtual lessons be offered?

"Yes."

Will masks be required for teachers/students?

The spokesperson said that students and visitors are not required to wear a mask in schools or on LCPS property, and that visit mask-wearing is still recommended by the CDC, though not required by LCPS, on days six to ten following an isolation or quarantine period.

They added that, according to federal regulations, any preschool program governed by Head Start will continue to require masks in the classroom and on school buses.

Lastly, the spokesperson confirmed that masks are also optional on school buses and that families should advise their students on their expectations for wearing masks on buses.

What's the policy for alerting parents to exposure at school?

"Those families wishing to monitor the number of cases in their school may check the LCPS COVID-19 Case Data - Daily Snapshot dashboard beginning August 26. Students and staff who have reported they are isolating will be reported on the dashboard."

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

A spokesperson for Prince William County Public Schools referred our team to the following "Health/Mitigation FAQ" listed on their website.

This FAQ indicates that students and staff members who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate for five days, which matches CDC guidance.

These students and staff members will be allowed to return on day 6, although masking will be required. If a student does not wish to wear a mask, they can choose to take a COVID test instead.

"If the test is negative, they do not need to wear a mask," the guidance reads. "Schools will not require proof of test results."

If a student does not wear a mask or take a COVID test, they will be asked to return on day 11 instead.

According to this guidance, masks are not required for students, staff members, or visitors.

As for notification protocols, the FAQ page offered the following information:

"Surveillance forms will still be required for COVID-19 positive staff and students. PWCS will not be conducting contact tracing or case investigation. PWCS will continue to monitor illness in buildings that may require intervention by the Prince William Health District. This intervention could include broader communication to the school community impacted if directed by the Health District.”

When asked about virtual learning, a spokesperson for Prince William County told our team that students can "generally access their assignments online through Canvas but a virtual option is not available."

STAFFORD COUNTY

A spokesperson for Stafford County Public Schools referred our team to their updated COVID protocols.

According to their guidance, masks are optional and available upon request but are not mandated.

The guidance indicates that social distance is no longer required, although they "continue to remind staff, students, and visitors to practice good hygiene" and to "stay home when sick."

Contract tracing, letters home to families, and the COVID dashboard will discontinue, according to this guidance.

When asked about isolation and quarantining protocols, a spokesperson sent the following response:

"Isolation and quarantine are no longer required for reported cases for staff and students but will be recommended as outlined in the updated VDH guidance on isolation and quarantine available through this link."

FALLS CHURCH CITY:

A spokesperson for Falls Church City sent the following answers to our questions about COVID-19 policy:

If a teacher/student tests positive for COVID-19, how long will they be told to stay out of the classroom?

The spokesperson said that they are following the updated VDH guidelines of five days for isolation with a return only when symptoms are resolved. Students will be asked to wear a mask for days six to ten or provide a negative rapid test to return without masking"

If a teacher/student has exposure to COVID-19, will they be told to stay out of the classroom?

"No. those who are exposed (regardless of vaccine status) continue to come to school/work as normal, unless they develop symptoms."

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, will virtual lessons be offered?

"No, as we open in 22-23 FCCPS is treating COVID as other illnesses given it is endemic in our community; parents should reach out to their student's teacher to determine assignments/activities that will need to be completed to remain current in their coursework/learning--much as we do for other subjects; there may be alternatives offered should a student require long-term medical treatment or other needs due to their health condition; that is determined on an individual basis in consultation with our public health nurses, the student's family, and their healthcare provider via our medical homebound instructional program"

Will masks be required for teachers/students?

"Masks are not required; we follow the VDH and CDC recommendations regarding mask wearing that is based on the level of spread in the community; this is outlined on our webpage; masks are only required when the community is in high and then there is a mask exemption form for parents to complete should they wish for their student not to wear a mask."

What's the policy for alerting parents to exposure at school?