How to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Virginia

Virginia has a statewide vaccine pre-registration system on Feb. 16.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Making a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Virginia is a three-step process: (1) determining which phase you fall into (2) pre-registering or filling out an interest form if necessary and (3) booking an appointment when it’s your turn. We’ll walk you through these steps below. Feel free to share this guide with anyone you know who needs assistance.

PLEASE NOTE: If you pre-register or fill out an interest form, that is not a scheduled appointment. You'll be contacted when the vaccination site is ready to schedule you.

1. AM I ELIGIBLE?

Click the link below to take a survey and find out when you can get vaccinated:

And you can find out which phase your health district is vaccinating at the link below: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/phase-by-health-district/

PLEASE NOTE: Supply is extremely limited. Even if you are eligible, it may take a while to schedule an appointment.

2. YES, I AM ELIGIBLE! HOW CAN I BOOK AN APPOINTMENT?

Hooray! For general vaccine rollout information in Virginia, visit this site: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

Now, let’s walk you through booking your appointment. There are many ways to schedule a vaccine in Virginia:

Health care personnel: you should be vaccinated at your workplace. If you are a healthcare worker who can’t access the vaccine through your employer, call the local health department where you work or contact the VDH COVID-19 Call Center at 877-275-8343 for assistance.

Residents of long-term care facilities: you should be vaccinated at your facility through partnerships with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.

Essential workers: check with your employers to see if employer-based vaccination clinics are being held. If not, pre-register with the local health department where you work.

Anyone else who is eligible: previously, you were told to pre-register with your local health department or health district. Virginia is now launching a centralized, statewide system at vaccinate.virginia.gov on Feb. 16 (Fairfax County has opted out. If you are a Fairfax resident skip to the next bullet point). According to the state Dept. of Health, "existing waiting lists will be imported to the new system and pre-registration will be temporarily unavailable throughout Virginia. All individuals who have previously filled out a survey or form or signed up for a waitlist to be vaccinated through their local health district will be automatically imported into the new statewide system." People will keep their current place in line and will be able to search that they are in the new system as of Tuesday morning, according to the Dept. of Health.

Fairfax County chose to opt out of the centralized state system. The County launched its own vaccine dashboard here and you can register for a vaccine in Fairfax County at this website: https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine/registration

Reach out to your local pharmacy. Many pharmacies and medical facilities have their own vaccine registration websites. CVS Pharmacy is administering COVID-19 vaccines to those who are eligible at locations throughout the state. Bookings are open online. You can register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. You can also call 800-746-7287.

While vaccine registration will be centralized at vaccinate.virginia.gov starting Feb. 16, local health departments continue to serve as a resource for local updates and announcements. Local health department websites and phone numbers are below, organized in alphabetical order. To save time scrolling, hold down the “command” and “F” keys on your keyboard. Then, type your county into the search box that appears.

You can also call 703-746-4996

You can also call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 703-228-7999

Blue Ridge: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/blue-ridge/covid-19-vaccination/ Albemarle Charlottesville Fluvanna Greene Louisa Nelson



You can also call the BRHD COVID hotline at 434-972-6261 (open M-F 8am-4:30pm)

Central Shenandoah: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-shenandoah/covid-19-vaccine-information/ Augusta: 540-332-7830 Bath: 540-839-7246 Buena Vista City: 540-261-2149 Harrisonburg: 540-574-5102 Highland: 540-468-2270 Lexington: 540-463-3185 Rockbridge: 540-463-3185 Rockingham: 540-574-5100 Staunton: 540-332-7830 Waynesboro: 540-949-0137

Central Virginia: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-virginia/ Amherst Appomattox Bedford Campbell Lynchburg



You can also call the CVHD Call Center: 434-477-5965

You can also call the Southside COVID-19 hotline at 757-683-2745 M-F 9am-12:30pm and 1:30pm-5pm

Chesterfield: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/chesterfield/ Chesterfield Colonial Heights Powhatan



You can also call the Chesterfield Health District Coronavirus Hotline M-F 8am-4:30pm at 804-318-8207

Chickahominy: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/chickahominy/ Charles City Goochland Hanover New Kent



You can also call the Chickahominy Health District Call Center 8am-4:30pm M-F at 804-365-3240

Crater: https://vdh.virginia.gov/crater/ Dinwiddie Emporia Greensville Hopewell Petersburg Prince George Surry Sussex



You can also call COVID-19 General Information: 804-862-8989

Cumberland Plateau: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/cumberland-plateau/vaccine/ Buchanan Dickenson Russell Tazewell



You can also call 276-889-7621

Eastern Shore: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/eastern-shore/ Accomack Northampton



You can also call 757-787-5880

Fairfax: https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine Fairfax Fairfax City Falls Church



You can also call 703-246-2411 M-F 8am-4:30pm

You can also call the Hampton/Peninsula Health Districts’ Vaccine Hotline: 757-594-7496

You can also call the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Districts Call Center at 804-205-3501

You can also call 703-737-8300 Monday-Sunday, 9am-5pm.

Mount Rogers: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers-vaccine/ Bland Bristol Carroll Galax Grayson Smyth Washington Wythe



You can also call the contacts below.

Karen Shelton, Health Director: 276-781-7450

Patricia B. Vanhoy, Nurse Manager Sr: 276-781-7450

New River: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river/ Floyd Giles Montgomery Pulaski Radford



You can also call 540-838-8222

You can also call 757-664-7468

Peninsula: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/peninsula/ James City Newport News Poquoson Williamsburg York



You can also call 757-594-7496 9am - 4pm M-F

You can also call 434-766-9828

You can also call 757-393-8585

Prince William: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/prince-william/ Manassas City Manassas Park Prince William



You can also call 703-872-7759

Rappahannock: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock/ Caroline Fredericksburg King George Spotsylvania Stafford



You can also call 540-899-4797

Rappahannock Rapidan: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock-rapidan/ Culpeper Fauquier Madison Orange Rappahannock



You can also call 540-308-6072

You can also call: 804-205-3501

You can also call 540-283-5050

Southside: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/southside/ Brunswick Halifax Mecklenburg



You can also call 434-738-6545

Three Rivers: https://www/vdh.virginia.gov/three-rivers/ Essex Gloucester King and Queen King William Lancaster Mathews Middlesex Northumberland Richmond County Westmoreland



You can also call the COVID-19 Resource Center: 804-824-2733

You can also call 757-683-2745

West Piedmont: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/west-piedmont/ Franklin: 540-484-0314 Henry: 276-638-2311 Martinsville: 276-638-2311 Patrick: 276-693-2069

Western Tidewater: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/western-tidewater/vaccine-information/ Franklin City: 757-562-6109 Isle of Wight: 757-279-3070 Southampton: 757-653-3040 Suffolk: 757-514-4781



If you have additional questions or information, text us at 202-895-5599.