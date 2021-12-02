Virginia to create statewide COVID-19 pre-registration system, stop using local health district forms

Individual health district forms will stop taking pre-registrations on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m., and the state will roll out its system for people to use on Feb. 16.

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday morning, the Virginia Department of Health announced it would be changing how residents register for the COVID-19 vaccine, starting at 5 p.m.

Instead of having people register with local health departments, the state plans to combine all of the city and county signups into one master list.

A release from the VDH said local health departments will shut down their pre-registration forms on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m., and would get the statewide pre-registration form up and running by Feb. 16.

Between Friday and Tuesday, people will not be able to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through a health department website in Virginia.

If you're already on a local waitlist, the VDH will will transfer your name over to the state's waitlist, and said people would "maintain their current status in the queue."

"During the weekend, the Commonwealth will de-duplicate, clean, and consolidate the data from the local health district systems," the release said. "In addition, data from the Virginia Immunization Information System will be used to remove individuals from the pre-registration list who have already been vaccinated."