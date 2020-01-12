Prince George's County schools continue distance learning 'until further notice'

County Chief Executive Officer Dr. Monica Goldson said the district is delaying a parent survey about moving to a hybrid instructional model for the second semester.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Prince George's County Chief Executive Officer Dr. Monica Goldson announced Tuesday that Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) will delay the distribution of a parent survey regarding moving to a hybrid instructional model for the second semester or continuing distance learning through the end of the school year. Instead, the school district will continue with its distance learning plan.

In a letter to the PGCPS community, Dr. Goldson noted the recent surge in COVID-19 cases statewide.

“Like you, I am hopeful that we will be able to welcome our students and teachers back to in-person learning once it is safe," Goldson said in a letter to families. "As we monitor COVID-19, we will continue distance learning until further notice."

View the full video of the announcement from Dr. Goldson below:

In the meantime, Goldson said PGCPS officials will continue to update and refine their resources for students and families.

"As part of this effort, we are seeking additional ways to support our students with special needs and English Language Learners, understanding that their circumstances may be different than others," Goldson said.

In October, PGCPS conducted a survey on distance learning experiences that indicated that nearly 70% of parents were uncomfortable allowing their child to return to school. The survey also highlighted that many parents expressed a desire to have a distance learning option when schools begin to reopen.

“We cannot ignore the complexities around safely and responsibly reopening our school buildings for in-person instruction,” Goldson said in an October letter to families. “COVID-19 has without a doubt disproportionately impacted our students, families, employees, and community. I am grateful for the input from our families and students. While I recognize that no scenario is perfect, working together, we can focus on safely supporting our students in developing the college and career readiness skills they need to be successful.”

Dr. Goldson recently created a Medical Advisory Team that will emphasize the risks and impacts of reopening schools amid the ongoing pandemic. The team, composed of experts across the medical field, will share their knowledge and guidance on the raging pandemic, and the risks and impacts reopening schools will have on staff and students.