Prince George's County Board of Education votes against removing armed officers in schools

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County school board is once again postponing a decision on whether to remove armed police officers from its schools, with a motion to remove school resource officers (SROs) failing Thursday evening.

The measure originally passed with the approval of the school board’s budget committee back in early June, but the plan quickly encountered opposition. The school board voted 8-6 to postpone discussion on the matter until Sept. 14.

But when PGCPS' agreements with all their contracted local police departments -- except for PGPD -- to supply SROs expired, the Board of Education had to decide whether to renew the police agreements to continue providing armed officers in county schools.

Now, the school board is delaying the discussion again until January 2021, voting in favor of the district sending out a survey to families and the CEO reporting back on their findings on January 8.

According to Maryland's Department of Education, police in Prince George’s County Public Schools arrested 350 kids in the 2017-2018 school year, which was more than all but one other school system in the state.

Critics who posted recent protests to social media said it amounts to criminalizing the behavior of Black boys in particular.

"Black students bear the burden of the over-policing of our schools," the Maryland Office of the Public Defender in Prince Georges County said. "In a school district that is 55% Black, 301 of the school-based arrests in the 2017-2018 school year, or 86%, were of Black students.”

Alexis Nicole Branch, a former student now running for the Board of Education, believes police should be replaced by professional counselors.

However, Prince George’s County Board of Education has also heard from worried parents who support armed officers in schools.

“The next time there is a mass shooting, these same school board members will jump to another bandwagon to have more protection in our schools," wrote Pastors James and Marcia Robinson in comments to the Board of Education.

In Maryland, the 2018 "Safe to Learn Act" requires schools to provide “adequate” police coverage of schools.

Branch and other advocates of eliminating School Resource Officers said police can protect schools without a program that puts officers inside. Some board members propose replacing SROs with $5 million in new spending on social workers and counseling.