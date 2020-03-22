WASHINGTON — The National Park Service (NPS) and D.C. Police are working together to limit people's access to the National Mall's Tidal Bassin cherry blossom trees.

The news comes after NPS said it would be taking measures to limit access to the trees due to the coronavirus and as an effort to practice social distancing, something that has not been seen at the very popular tourist attraction.

Street closures will run Sunday beginning at 7 a.m. and run through 8 p.m., according to the release.

These street closures include:

The Memorial Bridge

Lincoln Memorial Circle

Potomac River Freeway (all exits to Ohio Drive and Independence Avenue)

Rock Creek Parkway/Potomac Parkway Drive between Virginia Avenue and Independence Avenue, SW (to include Ohio Drive, SW)

Independence Avenue between Ohio Drive and 14th Street, SW

23rd Street between Constitution Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Circle

Henry Bacon Drive between Constitution Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Circle

17th Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

All vehicular exits to East Potomac Park and West Potomac Park

NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst said they will continue to allow access to the tidal basin, as long as authorities keep public spaces open.

Metro officials have closed two nearby stations, Smithsonian and Arlington Cemetery, to discourage people from heading down.

The Trust for the National Mall is livestreaming the trees on its "Bloomcam" so people can see them from the comfort of their home.

The National Arboretum is also open. It has many varieties of cherry trees, magnolias and wide-open spaces perfect for social distancing, not to mention parking spots.

