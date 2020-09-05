Some Northern Virginia counties do not feel comfortable reopening May 15

Arlington County does not plan to reopen by May 15, due to its higher number of cases, while Alexandria's mayor wants more data before he makes an official decision.

VIRGINIA, USA — Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that he believes the state has flattened the curve of the coronavirus outbreak and the commonwealth can begin to slowly reopen. He made it clear that Phase One of the reopening will emphasize to residents that they are "safer at home, rather than stay at home."

"This won't be like flipping a light switch," Northam said. "It's more like slowly turning up a dimmer switch."

Northam also said that some localities may not feel they are ready to reopen May 15, specifically highlighting Northern Virginia as a continuing hot spot of coronavirus cases.

A spokesperson for Arlington County said the county is not planning to reopen with the rest of the state on May 15 because of the high number of cases reported in the county.

Other areas hoped to gather more data and input before making an official decision, including Alexandria. Mayor Justin Wilson said that after the city saw a 400% rise in unemployment since February, he knew businesses in the area were eager to reopen.

"Behind every one of those businesses, there are a whole number of employees that are employed and for every one of them there are families," he said. "The heartbreak we’ve seen and the economic ruin that our residents and businesses have experienced is wrenching. It’s absolutely wrenching and it’s every day.”

However, with the city seeing around 1,000 cases of coronavirus and over two dozen deaths, he said it was important not to rush a decision.

"We have one of the highest rates of infection in Virginia right now," Wilson said. "We’re continuing to see double-digit increases every day. I think the guidelines that Gov. Northam laid out for Phase 1 seem largely reasonable. I have some questions. We’re still trying to digest it all."

Above all else, Mayor Wilson said it would be important for Alexandria to meet the criteria for case reductions, testing, personal protective equipment, and hospital care.

"Any plan anywhere in the world to reopen always has the base that you’ve got to be able to test. If you don’t know what your infections are, then you don’t know and you’re flying blind. The last thing we want to do is reopen and then have a second wave that requires us to go back in the other direction."

Loudoun County At-Large Chair Phyllis Randall said Loudoun County is seeing a smaller percentage of cases and believes they could be on track to open with the rest of the Commonwealth.

"We believe that phase one will probably look like the rest of Virginia, but we don't know what phase two is going to look like," Randall said. "We will have to monitor very closely in Northern Virginia."

Randall also said she would have to continually talk with the rest of her colleagues in the region about reopening, adding that it would be difficult to have different opening dates depending on the city or county.

Mayor Wilson also hoped cities and counties in Northern Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. could work together on a coordinated response.

"Ultimately, we operate as a region here and it’s important to recognize that in making decisions with that in mind," he said.

While the commonwealth's stay at home orders are set to expire on May 15, Northam emphasized the importance of continuing to social distance and that groups of 10 and more are still prohibited.



Here's what else Phase 1 will look like in Virginia:

Policies to keep customers and workers separate at in-person businesses

Conferences and trade shows limited, as short as possible

No social gatherings of more than 10 individuals

individuals Short breaks for workers to wash hands

Outdoor fitness activities only