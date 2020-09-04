WASHINGTON — If you have a favorite distillery that doesn't sell their brand at your local liquor store, you can now get them to deliver spirits to your front door.

This regulation is for all of Virginia, and residents can purchase and have delivered up to six bottles of spirits or two cases of low alcohol beverage coolers to any one consumer or licensee per month using FedEx or UPS, according to Virginia ABC.

"For the duration of Executive Order 53, distillery stores in the commonwealth may now ship up to six bottles of spirits or two cases of low alcohol beverage coolers to any one consumer or licensee per month using FedEx or UPS," said Virginia ABC in a statement on Twitter.

For a list of distilleries that you can get liquor and other alcoholic beverages delivered to you from, click here.

Gov. Ralph Northam has already directed Virginia ABC to defer license renewal fees for 90 days from the original expiration date for establishments with licenses expiring in March, April, May and June.

Virginia ABC officials say that the governor did this to help businesses to continue operating without concern over choosing between keeping an employee or renewing a license.

Virginia ABC estimates that $4.5 million in payments will be deferred.

