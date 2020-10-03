ANNAPOLIS, Md. — There were 326 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maryland over the last 24 hours. That's the lowest one-day increase in Maryland cases over the last seven days, but Governor Larry Hogan said Tuesday the Trump administration has recognized the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore corridor as an “emerging hot spot” for coronavirus cases.

Hogan said he flagged the state of Maryland to the White House and 12 hot spots in particular:

Baltimore City

Baltimore County

Carroll County

Prince George’s County

Montgomery County

Anne Arundel County

Howard County

Frederick County

Harford County

Queen Anne’s County

Calvert County

Charles County

These hot spots demand “urgent federal attention,” Hogan said.

“We have succeeded in convincing the Trump administration to designate the greater Baltimore-Washington Corridor as a priority,” Hogan said.

The state's total number of cases stands at 4,371 with 103 deaths from the virus.

Prince George's County has more than 1,000 cases, and Montgomery County has the second-highest concentration of cases in the state with 871. Nearly half of the state's total infections are people under the age of 50.

An emergency order is in effect to protect nursing homes after dozens of outbreaks.

A new executive order empowering local health departments to take action against any businesses, establishments, and construction sites they deem unsafe has also been issued. This order can modify operations, or shut the facility down altogether.

Key Facts

State of Emergency issued

Stay-At-Home executive order issued for all Marylanders

D.C.-Baltimore area recognized as "emerging hot spot" by Trump administration

Mortgage lenders prohibited from initiating foreclosure process, 90 day deferral period for Marylanders where no negative information will be reported to credit bureaus

Day cares closed, except for essential personnel

Restaurants are carry-out, drive-through or delivery only

All non-essential businesses ordered to close

Primary delayed until June

Schools closed

National Guard activated

Hogan believes Maryland could look like New York in the coming weeks and has declared the stay-at-home order for residents to take social distancing seriously.

New Strike Team Activated

Gov. Hogan announced on April 7 new strike teams to help provide support to overburdened facilities. The strike teams are composed of National Guard, representatives from local and state health departments, and hospital systems.

Maryland is among the first in the nation to create strike teams.

There will be three different types of strike teams: testing teams, assistance teams to determine equipment and triage needs for residents, and clinical teams to include doctors, nurses, to provide care and avoid unnecessary transport to hospitals.

Outbreaks At Nursing Homes

As more outbreaks are popping up around Maryland nursing homes, Hogan on April 5 announced that more actions to protect residents and staff will be in place.

Effective immediately, facilities are required to direct all staff who interact with residents to wear personal protective equipment, create separate observation and isolation areas for residents and expedite all testing through the Maryland State Public Health Laboratory.

Maryland health officials announced a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Mount Airy as a total of 99 residents and staff have tested positive, five of which have died.

There are 81 nursing homes in the state with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

"It took nearly three weeks for the National Capital Region to go from 0 to 1,000 cases of COVID-19," Hogan said. "It took three days for the region to go from 1,000 to 2,000 cases in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. This is a rapidly evolving and escalating emergency, which is now surrounding the nation’s capital."

Data Breakdown

Hogan has directed the Maryland Health Department to immediately take action to provide further demographic breakdowns of all Maryland case data, including hospitalization rates and mortality.

Hogan is urging the health department to be as proactive as possible with this.

Beginning the week of April 6, the state will publish everything that is available on racial and ethnic breakdowns on coronavirus cases. Hogan cautions that residents may see some initial gaps in the data that is available, given that much of the testing in Maryland is through private labs.

Stay-At-Home Order

The state issued a stay-at-home order on March 30 to try to slow the spread of the virus. There are cases in every jurisdiction of Maryland.

"We are no longer asking or suggesting for Marylanders to stay home, we are ordering them to do so," Hogan said on March 30.

Residents are not allowed to leave their homes unless they need to go to an essential store, an essential job or activities as outlined in the executive order, Hogan said.

Mortgage Help

Hogan also signed an executive order that prohibits mortgage lenders from initiating the foreclosure process and grants Marylanders a 90-day deferral period where no late fees are charged, and no negative information will be reported to credit bureaus. The order also stops cars, trucks and mobile homes from being repossessed at that time.

Child Care And Schools

All Maryland child care providers, except those serving essential personnel, have been closed.

“During this State of Emergency, child care programs have been established by the State to serve only designated essential personnel,” State Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon said in a news release.

The programs are being provided at no cost to designated essential personnel.

Eligible programs can be found on the Maryland State Department of Education website, or through a free referral hotline called LOCATE: 877-261-0060.

Maryland schools are closed through April 24.

Federal Disaster Declaration Requested

Hogan asked that any Marylanders who were in New York City or the Tristate area self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

Hogan said the state requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to help fund future efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19. The governor said several programs and community initiatives have also been put in place to help residents.

Department of Corrections Cases

There are currently 17 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Maryland Department of Corrections system: 3 inmates, 8 contracted workers, 4 correctional officers, and 2 parole/ probation officers.

The department has limited the number of people who can come and go into the facilities and has also required health checks for workers before entering. In addition, inmate schedules have been modified to help promote social distancing, and there are free phone calls

On Friday, Gov. Hogan announced a hotline that families of incarcerated individuals can call for more information. That number is 401-769-6419.

Meals For Those In Need

Maryland now has $4 million in federal funding to provide at-home meals to older adults during the pandemic, Hogan said. Maryland will also be the first state to provide free telephonic service to check-in calls every day for seniors to make sure they are OK.

This comes after the state reported the fourth death connected to a coronavirus diagnosis. The Maryland Department of Health says it was a Prince George's County resident in his 60s who suffered from underlying medical conditions.

Some Businesses Ordered To Close

Hogan has issued an executive order to close all non-essential businesses and facilities in the state to help save lives from the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Hogan said his decision to shut down businesses is in an effort to limit day-to-day interactions and to encourage social distancing.

The types of businesses that remain open include health care, food, energy, public works, defense, law enforcement, transportation, financial services, water, and waste.

Maryland has launched efforts to support small businesses through the coronavirus pandemic. Hogan announced several state-funded programs aimed at helping unemployed residents and business owners trying to retain their employees and keep their businesses afloat, including a $175 million business relief program, a COVID-19 Aversion Plan, a $50-million relief grant fund, and a $5 million fund to businesses that provide masks or essential tools for health workers.

The state received designation from the U.S. Small Business Administration for its Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which provides low-interest federal disaster loans for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus. Businesses can apply here.

All public transportation is shut down except for essential workers. The Maryland Department of Transportation is restricting access to the BWI Terminal to only ticketed passengers and airport employees, Hogan said.

"I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together," Hogan said in a statement. "We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe."

Hogan's executive order allows trucks to exceed their weight limit to better provide supplies to affected areas.

Elections Postponed

Hogan also postponed the upcoming April 28 primary until June 2 in response to the coronavirus. The state said they expect to come up with a plan for the primary by April 3, Hogan said. However, the special election to fill the late Rep. Elijah Cummings' seat is still moving forward as planned.

Social Distancing

Hogan shared plans to re-purpose vehicle emissions sites as coronavirus testing sites. He also continued to urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay home if they feel sick, and share with neighbors to cut down on panic buying.

Ocean City has also been shut down its beach and boardwalk to help contribute to social distancing and preventing the spread of the deadly virus.

The state plans to continue to follow all CDC guidelines of prohibiting any social events over 10 people.

Should the need require it, the measures are going to be strictly enforced with the help of 250 Maryland State troopers ready for deployment, Hogan said.

"We can't afford to wait to take actions," Hogan said. "If we do not take them today, it will be too late."

The governor has already activated 400 Army and Air National Guard members, with a total of 1,000 National Guards activated and 1,200 members ready to be activated.

Hogan also signed an Executive Order to conduct the assessment to open closed hospitals and to provide 6,000 additional beds to meet the demand for the potential of hospital overcrowding. Hogan hopes at least 1,400 beds are made available by early April.

State Of Emergency Issued

A force of 5,000 Maryland Medical Reserve Corps members are also activated. Any practitioner with a valid license from another state, or an expired Maryland license are able to practice during this time, Hogan said.

"We know many individuals will be out of work and state and federal leaders are working to figure it out," Hogan said.

During the State of Emergency, electrical, gas, water, cable, and telephone companies are prohibited from issuing late fees to Maryland residents. Evictions of any tenants are also prohibited. Grocery stores, pharmacies and essential stores must remain open, Hogan said.

The state is providing three meals a day and a snack to students who need it while schools are closed. There are 138 distribution centers open.

Maryland state employees are also required to telework due to coronavirus and access to state buildings, including the State House, which are restricted.

An infant as young as 10 months old has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Maryland.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

